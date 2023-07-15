Emily Ratajkowski is Ultra Luxe in Black Velvet Gown and Peep-Toe Platforms at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party

Emily Ratajkowski attended the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London on Thursday.

Ratajkowski was clad in an all-black ensemble comprised of a velvet gown in a bodycon fit with a strappy construction and geometric cut-outs just below the bodice.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party at The Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London. GC Images

The dress was gathered in the center and also featured ornate gold and pearl adornments in a line down the front that transitioned into the skirt with a side slit running up the front that spotlit her shoes. The front-facing slit ran up the length of the model’s leg, stopping just below her pelvis.

As for accessories, Ratajkowski toted a rhinestoned black mini bag with delicate bow detailing on the facade. The bag was accompanied by a myriad of gold jewelry encrusted with high-shine diamonds. Ratajkowski wore her lengthy brown locks in a messy updo along with face-framing fringe.

On her feet, Ratajkowski opted for a pair of black platform peep-toe heels. The shoes were comprised of striking round and open toes that allowed her feet breathing room, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and lofty platform soles. Thin 6-inch stiletto heels rounded out the lofty set.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. GC Images

The platform trend has gained major popularity thanks in part to celebrities who avidly sport the style. Florence Pugh, Shakira, Cardi B, Dolly Parton and America Ferrera are just some of the stars who have worn platforms recently.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party at The Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London. GC Images

