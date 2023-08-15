Emily Ratajkowski Elevates Jean Shorts With Vans’ $70 Old Skool Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski brought a grungy boost to her latest off-duty outfit.

On Monday, Ratajkowski strolled in New York City in a set of Vans sneakers. The model’s $70 Old Skool style featured paneled navy blue and black canvas uppers for a tonal pop of color. The set was complete with its signature rounded toes and white upper trim, creating a geometric silhouette.

Emily Ratajkowski walks in New York City on Aug. 14, 2023. MEGA

Ratajkowski’s set was finished with its signature flat white rubber outsoles for a relaxed base, completing her outfit with an easygoing edge.

Sneakers like Ratajkowski’s are a year-round trend, favored for their easy wear and casual silhouette. Round-toed styles are released in a range of colors and textures from season to season, often crafted from leather, canvas or suede. Lace-up styles similar to Ratajkowski’s have continued to trend in both neutral and vibrant tones throughout the year, seen in styles from brands including Puma, Wolf & Shepherd and P448.

Vans’ Old Skool sneakers. Courtesy of Vans

Ratajkowski’s shoes provided a casual base for her equally casual ensemble: a white tube top and wide-legged blue denim shorts, cast in a light wash. For a summer-worthy finish, the “My Body” author completed her look with several layered gold necklaces, hoop earrings and a pair of glossy black sunglasses. Her outfit was also elevated through her choice of handbag: Loewe’s medium-sized Luna bag, a $2,350 curved hobo style crafted from smooth black leather with a monogrammed cotton strap.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s sneakers. MEGA

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.