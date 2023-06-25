×
Emily Ratajkowski Channels ’90s Minimalism in Leather Trench and Boots at Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski brought under-the-radar luxury to the front row for Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the occasion in Paris during Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Saturday, Ratajkowski posed in an all-black outfit. The “My Body” author’s ensemble consisted of an ankle-length trench coat crafted entirely out of leather, complemented with wide lapels and a single breast button. Seemingly worn sans-top, Ratajkowski’s only other accessory tapped into Loewe’s hit line of handbags: the Spanish brand’s olive green $3,500 Puffer Goya bag, a padded, cushion-like shoulder bag crafted from soft leather with a gold chain handle.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski continued her minimalist streak with a set of leather boots. Her smooth black style featured narrow, faintly squared toes with faintly shiny uppers. The style wasn’t fully visible beneath her leather trench’s hem, allowing its silhouette to remain a mystery — though it likely took the form of a heeled ankle, calf- or knee-high boot, given similar pairs on the market today.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s boots.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Ratajkowski was notably seated next to CRAVITY singer Taeyoung and Chinese actor Hu Yitian. The trio made up a star-studded front row alongside celebrities including Sebastian Stan, Troye Sivan, Corey Mylchreest and more.

(L-R): Emily Ratajkowski, Taeyoung and Hu Yitian attend the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.

