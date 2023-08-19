Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Stroll With Son Sylvester in Adidas Samba OG Sneakers and Cargo Pants

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed alongside her 2-year-old son Sylvester yesterday in New York, having a mother-and-son outing.

Sticking to the classics, the “Gone Girl” star stepped out into Adidas Samba OG sneakers. The low-top sneakers are synonymous with the “it-girl” title, cementing those who wear the footwear as effortlessly cool by association.

Emily Ratajkowski with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear leaving her apartment in New York on Aug. 18, 2023. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The sneakers included the brand’s iconic three-striped detailing on the sides in a contrasting jet-black hue against white leather uppers. The footwear also featured texturally interesting tan suede toes, Adidas branding on the tongue, flexible gum rubber outsoles and a sleek white lace-up silhouette.

The Samba style has since become a hot commodity in closets all over the world this past year, largely thanks to those aforementioned select trendy few.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Keeping it casual, the model sported a plain white cropped tank top layered underneath a baggy black button-down. On the bottom, the runway regularly donned ultra-baggy cargo pants in a low-waisted style featuring ample pockets and. wide legs.

Accessorizing her look, Ratajkowski shielded her eyes with a pair of chunky black sunglasses featuring rectangular frames. The fashionable figure’s shades were styled alongside various pieces of shiny gold jewelry including pendant necklaces.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

Emily Ratajkowski with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear leaving her apartment in New York on Aug. 18, 2023. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

