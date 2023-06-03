Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Stroll in Lacy Slip Dress and Cowboy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted taking a walk in New York yesterday.

The model wore a strappy slip dress with dainty black lace trim and a bodycon fit. Its plaid pattern – in shades of tan, white, red and black – closely resembled the classic Burberry print.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on June 02, 2023 in New York. GC Images

The “Gone Girl” actress accessorized her simple and summery look with shiny gold jewelry, which she wore with thin black ‘90s-inspired sunglasses with rounded frames. As for her hair, Ratajkowski styled her dark brown tresses down, featuring face-framing fringe.

In lieu of the typical sandals or comfy sneakers that Ratajkowski can usually be seen wearing, the model saddled up, opting for a rustic pair of black cowboy boots with leather uppers and decorative contrasting white stitching. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. GC Images

Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. Cowboy boots have been spotted on many celebrities, making their way back into the trend cycle as of late in a major way. Beyonce, Kourtney Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts and Brie Larson are just some of the stars that have worn cowboy boots lately.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on June 02, 2023 in New York. GC Images

