Denise Richards Pops in a Silky 'Dreamsicle' Gown with Heels at Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala with Husband Aaron Phypers
Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Stroll in Lacy Slip Dress and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski
June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. 12 Jun 2021 Pictured: June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762117_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski is seen attending Coin Geek Cocktail Party at Gustavino's in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 4, 2021. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793653_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. 08 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Tony DiMaio/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA605356_081.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606888_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted taking a walk in New York yesterday.

The model wore a strappy slip dress with dainty black lace trim and a bodycon fit. Its plaid pattern – in shades of tan, white, red and black – closely resembled the classic Burberry print.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on June 02, 2023 in New York.
The “Gone Girl” actress accessorized her simple and summery look with shiny gold jewelry, which she wore with thin black ‘90s-inspired sunglasses with rounded frames. As for her hair, Ratajkowski styled her dark brown tresses down, featuring face-framing fringe.

In lieu of the typical sandals or comfy sneakers that Ratajkowski can usually be seen wearing, the model saddled up, opting for a rustic pair of black cowboy boots with leather uppers and decorative contrasting white stitching. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on June 02, 2023 in New York.
Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. Cowboy boots have been spotted on many celebrities, making their way back into the trend cycle as of late in a major way. Beyonce, Kourtney Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts and Brie Larson are just some of the stars that have worn cowboy boots lately.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on June 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
PHOTOS: Check out Emily Ratajkowski’s impressive style evolution.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Emily Ratajkowski Kicks Up her Feet in Cowboy Boots and Slip Dress
