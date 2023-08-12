×
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Jordan Chicly Parties at Beyoncé Concert in Prada Platform Boots
Emily Ratajkowski Brings Model-Off-Duty Style in Aqua Leather Reebok Sneakers and Distressed ‘Mom’ Jeans

Emily Ratajkowski, The Row, Reebok, denim, mom jeans.
June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. 12 Jun 2021 Pictured: June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762117_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski is seen attending Coin Geek Cocktail Party at Gustavino's in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 4, 2021. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793653_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. 08 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Tony DiMaio/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA605356_081.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606888_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery67 Images
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed leaving her apartment in New York yesterday.

On her feet, Ratajkowski laced up a pair of Classic Leather sneakers in an aqua shade from Reebok constructed of durable leather uppers with sleek white lace-up closures, striped criss-cross detailing and a chunky and athletic silhouette.

Emily Ratajkowski, The Row, Reebok, denim, mom jeans.
Emily Ratajkowski leaving her apartment in New York on Aug. 11, 2023.Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The pair have a vintage quality, given the distressed nature of the leather uppers. The shoe style is a go-to for many celebrities, Ratajkowski included. The Reebook silhouette gave the “Gone Girl” star’s outfit added an athletic appeal while offering the model a much-needed break from her many heeled footwear choices.

Plain and simple, the runway regular donned a plunging dark gray cropped tank featuring a fitted disposition and thin shoulder straps. The tank was paired with highly distressed low-waisted denim “mom” jeans from Levi’s with large rips that began at Ratajkowski’s thighs and ended at her knees. The baggy trousers were casual and cool.

Emily Ratajkowski, The Row, Reebok, denim, mom jeans.
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes.Christopher Peterson / SplashNew
Reebok classic leather shoe in "Aqua"
Reebok Classic Leather shoe in “Aqua.”Reebok

Adding dressy touches to her look, the “We Are Your Friends” star toted an asymmetrical tan leather shoulder bag from The Row along with thin 90s-esque sunnies. Providing her look a touch of shine, Ratajkowski stacked on a myriad of gold jewelry which included mid-sized hoops. As for her hair, the mother of one gathered her reddish brown tresses up and out of her face into a messy updo, situated in place with a turtle shell claw clip.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

Emily Ratajkowski, The Row, Reebok, denim, mom jeans.
Emily Ratajkowski leaving her apartment in New York on Aug. 11, 2023.Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

