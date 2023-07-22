Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Stroll in a Reebok Crew Neck and White Reebok Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out taking a walk in New York with friends clad in a casual and cozy ensemble.

The model was outfitted in an oversized blue crew-neck sweater from Reebok featuring the brand’s logo plastered on the front. The baggy sweater was worn with black biker shorts, giving her look an ultra-comfy and athletic touch. Both Ratajkowski’s top and bottom are closet staples almost everyone is guaranteed to have. The outfit is easily replicable for that reason.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on July 21, 2023 in New York. GC Images

On the accessories front, the “Gone Girl” actress spotted a pair of thin black sunglasses worn with gold hoops and a red leather shoulder bag. Ratajkowski’s newly dyed copper tresses were straightened and worn down featuring fringy face-framing bangs.

On her feet, the runway regular donned a pair of all-white Reebok sneakers constructed of breathable and durable uppers with sleek white lace-up detailing and a chunky and athletic silhouette. The shoe style is a go-to for many celebrities, Ratajkowski included. The casual sneaker silhouette gave the “We Are Your Friends” star’s outfit that added an athletic appearance while giving Ratajkowski a much-needed break from her many heeled footwear picks.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. GC Images

Beyond Ratajkowski, white sneakers, in various styles from various brands, have been spotted on the likes of top stars including Georgina Rodriguez, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Trump, Michelle Obama, Lauren Sanchez, Jaden Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Elsa Hosk among others.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on July 21, 2023 in New York. GC Images

