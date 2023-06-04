Emily Ratajkowski Elevates Bandeau and Rainbow Y2K Pants with Mirrored Gold Heels in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski took the early aughts to the streets while out and about in New York City.

Ratajkowski was spotted on Saturday night with a group of friends in Manhattan, dressed from head-to-toe in an outfit that instantly brought Y2K to mind. The model’s attire featured a white bandeau crop top with a low neckline, paired with a set of whimsical velvet pants. Aside from their soft texture, the long-legged trousers gained a burst of quirky edge from their pattern: numerous multicolored stripes in hues of blue, orange, yellow, white and light purple. The style distinctly channeled similar statement bottoms worn decades earlier by stars including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Raven Symone and Ashley Tisdale during their own evenings out.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City on June 4, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

Ratajkowski opted to pair her outfit with thin rings and a sparkling white and amber crystal statement necklace. Contrasting her bejeweled accents, however, was dark pink eyeliner and a metallic silver chainmail Paco Rabanne shoulder bag — bringing the set a clashing edge.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City on June 4, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

When it came to shoes, Ratajkowksi opted to slip on a pair of heeled sandals to finish her ensemble. The Tory Burch muse’s set — similarly to Y2K-era styles — featured squared toes, as well as mirrored metallic gold uppers with thin open-toed straps and platform soles. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen beneath Ratajkowski’s long trouser hems, it’s likely her pair was finished with stiletto heels at least 4 inches in height — given their uplifted base, as well as similar trending pairs on the market from brands like Sam Edelman, Versace, Coach and Marc Fisher.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s sandals. Gotham/GC Images

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.