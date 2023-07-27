×
Emily Ratajkowski Pops for Summer in Puma’s Green Palermo OG Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski, Guizio, Puma, dress, pink dress, minidress, floral dress, rose dress, lace dress, sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, green sneakers, pink sneakers, leather sneakers, suede sneakers, rubber sneakers, flat sneakers, flat soles, rubber soles, brown rubber soles, gum rubber, gum rubber soles, lace up sneakers, summer sneakers, spring sneakers
June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. 12 Jun 2021 Pictured: June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762117_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski is seen attending Coin Geek Cocktail Party at Gustavino's in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 4, 2021. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793653_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. 08 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Tony DiMaio/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA605356_081.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606888_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski gave retro sneakers a slick summer upgrade in New York City.

On Tuesday, Ratajkowski was spotted strolling in Manhattan with her dog, wearing a blush-pink Guizio minidress. The supermodel’s $314 style featured a sleeveless mesh silhouette covered in a romantic red rose bouquet print, complemented by delicate scarlet straps and lace trim.

Emily Ratajkowski, Guizio, Puma, dress, pink dress, minidress, floral dress, rose dress, lace dress, sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, green sneakers, pink sneakers, leather sneakers, suede sneakers, rubber sneakers, flat sneakers, flat soles, rubber soles, brown rubber soles, gum rubber, gum rubber soles, lace up sneakers, summer sneakers, spring sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog in New York City on July 25, 2023.MEGA/GC Images

Ratajkowski opted to pair her ’90s-worthy mini with minimalist accessories, including several gold pendant necklaces, thin hoop earrings and glossy black sunglasses. Her attire was given a decidedly modern spin, however, from her handbag: a smooth brown leather logo-embossed mini tote by Loewe, featuring rounded top handles and an adjustable crossbody strap.

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski laced into a pair of colorful Puma sneakers to give her outfit a two-toned finish. Her now sold-out $105 Palermo OG style featured rounded toes across pale green suede and leather uppers, overlaid with Puma’s signature curved symbols in berry-pink leather on either side. Brown gum rubber soles with flat bases finished the set, bringing a nostalgic, vintage appeal to Ratajkowski’s off-duty outfit.

Puma, sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, green sneakers, pink sneakers, leather sneakers, suede sneakers, rubber sneakers, flat sneakers, flat soles, rubber soles, brown rubber soles, gum rubber, gum rubber soles, lace up sneakers, summer sneakers, spring sneakers
Puma’s green Palermo OG sneakers.Courtesy of BSTN

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
View Gallery67 Images
