×
Read Next: The Adidas Yeezy 500 High Combat Boot Surfaces on Instagram
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Emily Ratajkowski Keeps It Casual in Denim Shorts & White Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski seen walking her dog Colombo this afternoon in New York City.
June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. 12 Jun 2021 Pictured: June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762117_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski is seen attending Coin Geek Cocktail Party at Gustavino's in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 4, 2021. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793653_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. 08 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Tony DiMaio/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA605356_081.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606888_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery67 Images
Share

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City while walking her dog Colombo on Thursday afternoon. The “Gone Girl” actress wore a black ribbed tank top that featured a scoop neckline and a fitted silhouette. She added a pair of high-waisted blue denim shorts fastened by a black leather belt.

Emily Ratajkowski seen walking her dog Colombo this afternoon in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski seen walking her dog Colombo in New York City on July 20, 2023.Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Ratajkowski accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and blackout rectangle sunglasses. She also paired the look with a black graphic tote bag.

The model slipped into a pair of white sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a leather upper with a lace-up closure. The sneakers were completed with an off-white rubber sole.

Emily Ratajkowski seen walking her dog Colombo this afternoon in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski seen walking her dog Colombo in New York City on July 20, 2023.Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Ratajkowski debuted her fiery red hair earlier this week as she was seen walking around New York. She was spotted wearing a green bodycon dress with strappy sandals.

The actress is often seen putting her own twist on past decade styles. She does favor pieces that channel Y2K style. Ratajkowski’s shoe closet is filled with timeless silhouettes. When she’s not walking the runway for designer brands like Versace and Marc Jacobs, she is mostly seen in a comfy pair of sneakers from brands like Vans and New Balance. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Ratajkowski often slips into a pair of strappy sandals, pointed-toe boots, or knee-high boots from labels like Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Ratajkowski brought her own sense of style to market with her Inamorata line of intimates that she founded back in 2017. The collection now offers a variety of apparel including swimsuits.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Fashion designer Donatella Versace acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show Brings Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton & More to the Runway
View Gallery12 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emily Ratajkowski Keeps It Casual in Denim Shorts & White Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad