Emily Ratajkowski Keeps It Casual in Denim Shorts & White Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City while walking her dog Colombo on Thursday afternoon. The “Gone Girl” actress wore a black ribbed tank top that featured a scoop neckline and a fitted silhouette. She added a pair of high-waisted blue denim shorts fastened by a black leather belt.

Emily Ratajkowski seen walking her dog Colombo in New York City on July 20, 2023. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Ratajkowski accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and blackout rectangle sunglasses. She also paired the look with a black graphic tote bag.

The model slipped into a pair of white sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a leather upper with a lace-up closure. The sneakers were completed with an off-white rubber sole.

Ratajkowski debuted her fiery red hair earlier this week as she was seen walking around New York. She was spotted wearing a green bodycon dress with strappy sandals.

The actress is often seen putting her own twist on past decade styles. She does favor pieces that channel Y2K style. Ratajkowski’s shoe closet is filled with timeless silhouettes. When she’s not walking the runway for designer brands like Versace and Marc Jacobs, she is mostly seen in a comfy pair of sneakers from brands like Vans and New Balance. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Ratajkowski often slips into a pair of strappy sandals, pointed-toe boots, or knee-high boots from labels like Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Ratajkowski brought her own sense of style to market with her Inamorata line of intimates that she founded back in 2017. The collection now offers a variety of apparel including swimsuits.