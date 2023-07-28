Emily Ratajkowski Updates Her Dog Walking Style With Vintage New Balance Sneakers

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Braving the heat in New York City, Emily Ratajkowski was seen hitting the pavement to walk her dog with a friend on Friday. The model slipped into a cherry red sleeveless midi dress for the casual outing and added a pair of retro sneakers from New Balance.
Ratajkowski’s form-fitting dress featured a high neckline and a cutout design on the right side that gave way to an ultra-high slit in front.
It’s not uncommon for Ratajkowski to style a dress with comfortable sneakers when stepping out. In fact, earlier this week, she was spotted walking her pup in a pink rose-print minidress with green and pink Puma Palermo sneakers.
The New Balances she sported on Friday were the popular brand’s classic 574 model, which made its debut back in 1988 and retails for under $100. The author and podcast host donned a gray pair that she’s been seen in before.
Ratajkowski has also worn other color variations of the 574, including a warm camel suede with vibrant coral accents. Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kaley Cuoco are all fans of the iconic late ’80s silhouette.
For anyone interested in copping the retro-inspired look, the shoe is priced at $89 and comes in a wide range of colorways to choose from. She finished off her ‘fit with a pair of timeless black sunglasses, a coordinating Miu Miu shoulder bag and hoop earrings.
Check out the gallery below to see other celebrities that love wearing New Balance sneakers.
