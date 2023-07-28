Emily Ratajkowski Updates Her Dog Walking Style With Vintage New Balance Sneakers

Braving the heat in New York City, Emily Ratajkowski was seen hitting the pavement to walk her dog with a friend on Friday. The model slipped into a cherry red sleeveless midi dress for the casual outing and added a pair of retro sneakers from New Balance.

Ratajkowski’s form-fitting dress featured a high neckline and a cutout design on the right side that gave way to an ultra-high slit in front.

Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog with a friend in NYC on July 28, 2023. Splash News

It’s not uncommon for Ratajkowski to style a dress with comfortable sneakers when stepping out. In fact, earlier this week, she was spotted walking her pup in a pink rose-print minidress with green and pink Puma Palermo sneakers.

The New Balances she sported on Friday were the popular brand’s classic 574 model, which made its debut back in 1988 and retails for under $100. The author and podcast host donned a gray pair that she’s been seen in before.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen strolling with her dog and a friend in New York City on July 28, 2023. Splash News

Ratajkowski has also worn other color variations of the 574, including a warm camel suede with vibrant coral accents. Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kaley Cuoco are all fans of the iconic late ’80s silhouette.

For anyone interested in copping the retro-inspired look, the shoe is priced at $89 and comes in a wide range of colorways to choose from. She finished off her ‘fit with a pair of timeless black sunglasses, a coordinating Miu Miu shoulder bag and hoop earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a striking red dress in New York City on July 28, 2023. Splash News

