Emily Ratajkowski Updates Her Dog Walking Style With Vintage New Balance Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a stroll in New York City on July 28, 2023
June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. 12 Jun 2021 Pictured: June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762117_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski is seen attending Coin Geek Cocktail Party at Gustavino's in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 4, 2021. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793653_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. 08 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Tony DiMaio/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA605356_081.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606888_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery67 Images
Share

Braving the heat in New York City, Emily Ratajkowski was seen hitting the pavement to walk her dog with a friend on Friday. The model slipped into a cherry red sleeveless midi dress for the casual outing and added a pair of retro sneakers from New Balance.

Ratajkowski’s form-fitting dress featured a high neckline and a cutout design on the right side that gave way to an ultra-high slit in front.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a stroll in New York City on July 28, 2023, red dress, new balance sneakers, street style, emrata street style, new balance 574
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog with a friend in NYC on July 28, 2023.Splash News

It’s not uncommon for Ratajkowski to style a dress with comfortable sneakers when stepping out. In fact, earlier this week, she was spotted walking her pup in a pink rose-print minidress with green and pink Puma Palermo sneakers.

The New Balances she sported on Friday were the popular brand’s classic 574 model, which made its debut back in 1988 and retails for under $100. The author and podcast host donned a gray pair that she’s been seen in before.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a stroll in New York City on July 28, 2023, red dress, new balance sneakers, new balance 574
Emily Ratajkowski is seen strolling with her dog and a friend in New York City on July 28, 2023.Splash News

Ratajkowski has also worn other color variations of the 574, including a warm camel suede with vibrant coral accents. Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kaley Cuoco are all fans of the iconic late ’80s silhouette.

For anyone interested in copping the retro-inspired look, the shoe is priced at $89 and comes in a wide range of colorways to choose from. She finished off her ‘fit with a pair of timeless black sunglasses, a coordinating Miu Miu shoulder bag and hoop earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a stroll in New York City on July 28, 2023, red dress, street style
Emily Ratajkowski wears a striking red dress in New York City on July 28, 2023.Splash News

Check out the gallery below to see other celebrities that love wearing New Balance sneakers.

Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2". The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Reese Witherspoon. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813442_038.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities Who Love Wearing New Balance Sneakers
View Gallery18 Images
Emily Ratajkowski Updates Her Dog Walking Style With New Balance
