Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Green Bodycon Dress and Strappy Sandals

Emily Ratajkowski was seen walking around in New York today sporting a brand-new look.

The model donned a green bodycon dress featuring a plunging strappy bodice with a fitted composition and a slightly flared midi skirt. The garment was made of a comfortable stretch fabric.

Accessorizing her look, the runway regular toted a woven silver chainmail Paco Rabanne shoulder bag and black sunglasses featuring oval-shaped frames. Ratajkowski’s usual deep brown tresses were dyed a fiery copper shade, worn parted down the middle.

On the footwear front, Ratajkowski slipped into nude slingback sandals featuring a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place. The simplistic style also featured 3 to 4 inches block heels, a standard size for many heels.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

