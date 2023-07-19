×
Read Next: Retail Intel: Russell Wilson Opens The House of LR&C Store Inside Denver International Airport + More News
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Green Bodycon Dress and Strappy Sandals

Emily Ratajkowski, New York, sandal heels, neutral, bodycon, dress, Paco Rabanne.
June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. 12 Jun 2021 Pictured: June 12, 2021, New York, New York, USA: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI attends .Storytellers at the Tribeca Festival 2021,.Spring Studios, NYC.June 12, 2021. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762117_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski is seen attending Coin Geek Cocktail Party at Gustavino's in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 4, 2021. 04 Oct 2021 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793653_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. 08 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Tony DiMaio/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA605356_081.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606888_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery67 Images
Share

Emily Ratajkowski was seen walking around in New York today sporting a brand-new look.

The model donned a green bodycon dress featuring a plunging strappy bodice with a fitted composition and a slightly flared midi skirt. The garment was made of a comfortable stretch fabric.

Emily Ratajkowski, New York, sandal heels, neutral, bodycon, dress, Paco Rabanne.
Emily Ratajkowski was seen on July 19, 2023, in New York.GC Images

Accessorizing her look, the runway regular toted a woven silver chainmail Paco Rabanne shoulder bag and black sunglasses featuring oval-shaped frames. Ratajkowski’s usual deep brown tresses were dyed a fiery copper shade, worn parted down the middle.

Emily Ratajkowski, New York, sandal heels, neutral, bodycon, dress, Paco Rabanne.
Emily Ratajkowski was seen on July 19, 2023 in New York.GC Images

On the footwear front, Ratajkowski slipped into nude slingback sandals featuring a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place. The simplistic style also featured 3 to 4 inches block heels, a standard size for many heels.

Emily Ratajkowski, New York, sandal heels, neutral, bodycon, dress, Paco Rabanne.
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes.GC Images

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman, with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.
Best shoes for ankle support.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Fashion designer Donatella Versace acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show Brings Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton & More to the Runway
View Gallery12 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Green Dress and Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad