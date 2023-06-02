Emily Ratajkowski Masters Casual Summer Dressing in Slip Dress and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski styled a breezy summery look during a recent outing.

The model stepped out in New York City on Friday. For her stroll, she wore a light mini-dress, perfect for the change in temperature.

Ratajkowski in NYC on June 2. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski donned a slip dress with a tan plaid pattern and black lace trim. The sleeveless dress was made of a sheer material that showed off black undergarments. Ratajkowski added small black sunglasses, a necklace and hoop earrings, and she carried a brown shoulder bag.

The author completed her look with a pair of Western boots. Her black leather boots reached mid-way up her calf and featured cream stitching as well as a pointed toe and short block heel.

Ratajkowski in NYC on June 2. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was also appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

