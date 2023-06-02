×
Read Next: Sorel President Mark Nenow Resigns to Focus on His Health
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Emily Ratajkowski Masters Casual Summer Dressing in Slip Dress and Cowboy Boots

emily ratajkowski, emrata, sheer dress, slip dress, western boots, cowboy boots, nyc, plaid
Ratajkowski in NYC on June 2.
Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Share

Emily Ratajkowski styled a breezy summery look during a recent outing.

The model stepped out in New York City on Friday. For her stroll, she wore a light mini-dress, perfect for the change in temperature.

emily ratajkowski, emrata, sheer dress, slip dress, western boots, cowboy boots, nyc, plaid
Ratajkowski in NYC on June 2.Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski donned a slip dress with a tan plaid pattern and black lace trim. The sleeveless dress was made of a sheer material that showed off black undergarments. Ratajkowski added small black sunglasses, a necklace and hoop earrings, and she carried a brown shoulder bag.

The author completed her look with a pair of Western boots. Her black leather boots reached mid-way up her calf and featured cream stitching as well as a pointed toe and short block heel.

emily ratajkowski, emrata, sheer dress, slip dress, western boots, cowboy boots, nyc, plaid
Ratajkowski in NYC on June 2.Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was also appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s sleek style evolution.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emily Ratajkowski Masters Casual Summer Style in Dress & Cowboy Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sorel’s President Resigns Due to Health Reasons
wwd
Sorel’s President Resigns Due to Health Reasons
13 Iconic First Lady Fashion Moments That Shaped History
13 Iconic First Lady Fashion Moments That Shaped History
What’s at Stake in Yeezy Divorce’s Legal Fallout
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
What’s at Stake in Yeezy Divorce’s Legal Fallout
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad