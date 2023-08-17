Emily Ratajkowski Gets Comfortable in Classic Brown Leather Loafers

Emily Ratajkowski kept her latest look simple and sleek.

The model stepped out in New York City on Thursday. For her stroll, she wore brown loafers. Her shoes were made up of dark brown leather material with a matte finish. A rounded toe and a strap across the foot finished off the loafers.

Ratajkowski in NYC on August 17. ZapatA/MEGA

Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion. The footwear style is a staple in many celebrities’ closets, like Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s shoes. ZapatA/MEGA

For her outfit, Ratajkowski kept the rest of her look relatively simple. The “My Body” author wore an orange sleeveless bodysuit with a scoop neckline with a black miniskirt. Her skirt featured a slit up the right leg. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and tortoise shell sunglasses and she carried a white tote bag.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was also appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

