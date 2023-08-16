Emily Ratajkowski Styles Transitional Outfit With Brown Pointed-Toe Boots

Emily Ratajkowski showed how to start transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall with her latest look.

The model stepped out in New York City on Wednesday. For her outing, she slipped into a pair of brown slouchy boots. Her leather Dior boots featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches. The boots also featured buckles around each ankle with grommet detailing.

Ratajkowski in NYC on August 16. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

The author wore a white button-down crop top with billowing long sleeves. The House of CB top is tied up and left the buttons undone. Ratajkowski paired her top with a black low-rise satin skirt from Silk Laundry that reached her ankles. She added a thick gold chain belt over the skirt and carried a black leather bag.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s boots. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was also appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

