Emily Ratajkowski Gives Summer Style a Gothic Update in Black Low-Rise Skirt, Crop Top & Knee-High Boots

Emily Ratajkowski styled a monochromatic look during a recent outing.

The model stepped out in New York City on Thursday just days before turning 32. For her stroll, she wore an all-black look consisting of a cropped tank top with spaghetti straps paired with a black low-rise midi skirt.

Ratajkowski stepped out in NYC on June 5. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski added black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag to the Y2K-gothic-inspired look. She also added a black necklace with a gold pendant, hoop earrings and a gold ring.

The author added a pair of sleek boots to round out the look. She wore black knee-high boots made of slouchy leather material. The boots were complete with a sharp pointed toe and thin heel that reached at least 2 inches in height.

Ratajkowski stepped out in NYC on June 5. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was also appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s sleek style evolution.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

Best gifts for women