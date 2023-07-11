Emily Blunt Serves Vintage Glamour in Green Satin Dress and Malone Souliers Mules at ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere in Paris

Emily Blunt attended the “Oppenheimer” premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex in Paris today. “The Devil Wears Prada” star was outfitted in a sage green gown crafted of shiny satin fabric.

Blunt’s dress featured a collared neckline with long sleeves, zipper closures on the back and dramatic bulbous shoulders. The floor-sweeping garment also had a fitted bodice that transitioned into a flowing skirt gathered to one side and stopped just above Blunt’s ankles.

Emily Blunt attends the”Oppenheimer” premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris. Getty Images

Her dress was vaguely vintage looking thanks to the structural shoulders and collared neckline, likely inspired by the 1939-1945 timeframe the film is set in.

Rounding out her look, Blunt wore a variety of diamond-encrusted jewelry, including dangling earrings and an array of rings. The “A Quiet Place” actress wore her blond tresses in a severe side part, styled in large retro-looking curls also likely inspired by the film’s setting.

Offering her look a shiny touch, Blunt donned silver and gold leather backless mules from Malone Souliers. The heeled mules featured thin gold straps that fastened the footwear to the thespian’s feet along with sharp pointed toes. The shoes were majorly silver and sat top 3-inch gold stiletto heels.

A closer look at Emily Blunt’s shoes. Getty Images

Malone Souliers backless mules. Farfetched

Blunt’s shoe style is similarly sleek. The actress can regularly be seen in a range of pointed-toe ankle and over-the-knee boots, as well as velvet sandals and elegant mules, by top designers like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Roger Vivier. Affordable brands like Sam Edelman, Schutz and Nanette Lepore also appear in her rotation.

Emily Blunt attends the”Oppenheimer” premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris. Getty Images

“Oppenheimer” is slated to be released in theaters on July 21. The film tells the tale of the true story of the making of the first atomic bomb and its creator. The movie features a stellar cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek and Matt Damon among others.

