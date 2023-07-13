Emily Blunt Gleams in Cutout Alexander McQueen Dress and Manolo Blahnik Sandals at ‘Oppenheimer’ London Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Blunt took all-black dressing to sleek new heights while promoting her latest film, “Oppenheimer.” At the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Thursday, Blunt shone in a black Alexander McQueen dress.

The Sarah Burton-designed piece, hailing from the label’s fall 2023 collection, featured a deep abstract neckline with structured curved shoulders. Bringing the dress added dimension were gleaming allover beads and silver raven and flower-shaped accents, as well as a long hem that flowed into a row of thin beaded fringe.

Emily Blunt attends the “Oppenheimer” London premiere. GARETH CATTERMOLE

Blunt’s outfit was finished by stylist Jessica Paster with a matching beaded clutch, as well as gleaming emerald and diamond rings and post drop earrings.

Her co-star Cillian Murphy, meanwhile, was similarly dressed in a black Saint Laurent jacket, cargo pants and bolo tie atop a sheer black shirt. The actor’s ensemble was complete with a pair of smooth black leather boots, also designed for the French brand by creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

(L-R): Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy attend the “Oppenheimer” London premiere. GARETH CATTERMOLE

When it came to footwear, Blunt’s ensemble was finished with a set of sharp Manolo Blahnik sandals. Her $775 Chaos style featured smooth black suede uppers with thin toe straps, rounded soles and closed counters. A set of buckled ankle straps and 4.25-inch stiletto heels completed the pair with an open silhouette, creating a classic base that complemented Blunt’s dress’ intricate detailing while allowing it to make the greatest statement.

Manolo Blahnik’s Chaos sandals. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

“Oppenheimer” releases into theaters on July 21. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the biographical drama follows the development of nuclear weapons under the Manhattan Project in the 1940’s. The film — which has gone viral from its same launch date as the “Barbie” film, prompting fans to plan a “Barbieheimer” double-feature — features an all-star cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Robert Downey, Jr.