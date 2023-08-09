Elsa Hosk Shows Off Vacation Looks in Zebra-Printed Maxi Skirt and Hermès ‘Oran’ Slides

Elsa Hosk shared a slideshow of photos on her Instagram today, spotlighting one of her many vacation outfits.

Posed before a scenic background, Hosk sported a black sleeveless crop top featuring a twisted and plunging bodice accompanied by a zebra-printed maxi skirt that stopped just above her ankles. The bottoms were split to one side, featuring a spread-out zebra print followed by a more tightly knit print. The daring print was set atop a cream-colored base which made it pop.

Additionally, Hosk donned visor-like sunglasses in black that eclipsed a majority of her face worn in tandem with a small brown leather shoulder bag. The runway regular styled her blonde tresses in a slicked-back low bun worn out of her face.

On her feet, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sported a pair of sophisticated black leather Hermes “Oran” sandals crafted of matt jet black leather uppers with thick straps that converged atop Hosk’s feet in the shape of an “H.” The slides are slip-off, thanks to the backless quality of the footwear and feature open toes, allowing the model’s feet to breathe. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or paired with casual summer looks.

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura.

Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

