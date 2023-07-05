Elsa Hosk Poses in Bikinis, Platform Mules and More for I.Am.Gia’s Summer 2023 Collection

Elsa Hosk took I.Am.Gia on a sun-drenched vacation for the brand’s summer 2023 campaign.

In new imagery shot by Ivar Wigan, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel struck a pose next to a swimming pool while wearing the North American-based brand’s new metallic pink $50 Aloha bikini top and matching $50 bottoms.

Elsa Hosk stars in I.Am.Gia’s summer 2023 campaign. Ivar Wigan/Courtesy of I.Am.Gia

For added shine, the swimwear was paired with a set of metallic silver slip-on mules, as well as an iconic handbag for a Y2K twist: Louis Vuitton’s metallic silver PVC Miroir Alma GM satchel (viewers will remember the respective gold and silver versions carried by Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in 2006).

While also poolside, Hosk lounged in I.Am.Gia’s ombré purple and white crochet $65 Harmony top and its matching $95 midi skirt. The matching set was sleekly layered with stacks of silver, white and dark brown cuff bracelets, as well as a set of stiletto-heeled silver sandals with crossed front straps.

Elsa Hosk stars in I.Am.Gia’s summer 2023 campaign. Ivar Wigan/Courtesy of I.Am.Gia

Hosk switched into another bikini while poolside, as well: a tan $50 Bambi bikini top and matching $50 bottoms. The two pieces were whimsically paired with rimless sunglasses and a puka shell necklace for an early 2000s feel, complete with surprise footwear: a set of light beige stiletto-heeled boots with fluffy with faux-fur shafts.

Elsa Hosk stars in I.Am.Gia’s summer 2023 campaign. Ivar Wigan/Courtesy of I.Am.Gia

Hosk took a break from the pool to ride on the back of a Jet Ski within the campaign, as well. Her Jet Ski attire featured the same Bambi bikini in stark white, paired with knee-high white leather boots accented by gleaming metal eyelets for a sleek edge.

Elsa Hosk stars in I.Am.Gia’s summer 2023 campaign. Ivar Wigan/Courtesy of I.Am.Gia

While on a boat — presumably following her Jet Ski ride — Hosk lounged on the stairs in her same white bikini, layered beneath a matching $110 Masie maxi dress crafted from sheer floral lace. The cover-up was also paired with a pair of white stiletto-heeled mules, complemented with gold sunbeam hardware along their thin front straps.

Elsa Hosk stars in I.Am.Gia’s summer 2023 campaign. Ivar Wigan/Courtesy of I.Am.Gia

Hopping back on the Jet Ski, Hosk stood tall in a towering set of clear-soled mules with thick platform soles, glossy see-through straps and heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. The slick set was paired with a beachy casual outfit: I.Am.Gia’s navy and white mesh $60 Chandler halter top and its matching $50 shorts, as well as a white cotton hat.

Elsa Hosk stars in I.Am.Gia’s summer 2023 campaign. Ivar Wigan/Courtesy of I.Am.Gia

While ashore, Hosk’s final shot found her posing in a set of platform sandals with thick tan soles and heels — whimsically topped with white bow-trimmed straps. Her last I.Am.Gia outfit smoothly coordinated with the set as well, also exuding early 2000s flair: a white $75 bustier top, paired with a tulle-trimmed $80 denim miniskirt.

Elsa Hosk stars in I.Am.Gia’s summer 2023 campaign. Ivar Wigan/Courtesy of I.Am.Gia