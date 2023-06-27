Ellie Goulding Mixes Grunge and Glam in Leather Two-Piece Set and Pointed Toe Pumps at Serpentine Party

Ellie Gouldling took an edgy approach to feminine style at her latest event.

The musician attended the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on Tuesday evening in London. The annual event brings together worlds of fashion, art, film, music, architecture and more to raise funds for several exhibitions at the Serpentine Galleries.

Goulding arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

To the event, which was also attended by familiar faces like Diane Kruger, Jourdan Dunn and more, Goulding wore an edgy look. She wore a matching black leather set with a long sleeve off-the-shoulder top paired with a high-waisted midi skirt that flared out.

Goulding added just a few accessories including small earrings and a statement ring.

For her shoes, Goulding kept it classic. The “Burn” singer added black pumps to the outfit that were covered in shiny black patent leather, adding even more of the material to the look. The shoes were complete with a sharp pointed toe and a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on shoes match a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

The “Anything Could Happen” singer has gained much attention for her adventurous style choices. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen in embellished pumps or vibrant sandals hailing from top brands like Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Whether she’s off duty, she tends to gravitate towards edgier pieces of footwear like platform boots.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

