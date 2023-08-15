Elle Fanning Models Polka Dots for W Magazine’s 2023 TV Portfolio

Elle Fanning posed for W Magazine’s fourth annual TV Portfolio in celebration of the best of the best in 2023 television.

The carefully curated portfolio includes 12 actors including the likes of Matthew Mcfadyen, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Salma Hayek, Cara Delevingne and Camila Morrone among others. The line-up encompasses those who portray some of the most beloved, reviled, feared and hilarious characters on television this year from programs like “Succession” to “Only Murders in the Building.”

Elle Fanning for W Magazine’s annual TV Portfolio. W Magazine

Photographed by Quil Lemons, Fanning modeled a red and black maxi polka-dotted dress in a fitted style. The garment included a strappy bodice and a black spotted print set against a bright red background. Another photo saw the thespian clad in a deep blue dress comprised of a strapless bodice that transitioned into a voluminous skirt that jutted out at the sides.

Accompanying the dress was a matching blue choker fitted with a large blooming floral applique sat to one side. All the focus was placed on Fanning’s wardrobe, meaning any added accessories, if any, were minimal and subdued. The “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” actress‘ blonde locks were simply parted down the middle in waves.

Elle Fanning for W Magazine’s annual TV Portfolio. W Magazine

Although her footwear was not visible in either of the editorial images, it’s likely Fanning was styled in summery footwear. Based on the young star’s personal style and previous editorial shoots, it’s assumed that she adorned her feet with something open-toed in a shade that matched her wardrobe.

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” star’s usual choices, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

