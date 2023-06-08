×
Elle Fanning Goes Monochromatic in Lanvin Blouse & Knotted Mules at Variety’s TV FYC Fest

Elle Fanning at the 2017 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. Photo credits: MEGA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Addison Rae attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: CraSH/imageSPACE. 06 Nov 2021 Pictured: Elle Fanning. Photo credit: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA803291_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Petrice Jones and Jade Chynoweth at Netflix's "All The Bright Places" Los Angeles Special Screening held at the ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on February 24, 2020 in Hollywood, CA. © Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM. 24 Feb 2020 Pictured: Elle Fanning. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA617806_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Elle Fanning attends the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on March 5, 2019 in Paris, France. 05 Mar 2019 Pictured: Elle Fanning. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA375335_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Elle Fanning wearing Valentino with Giuseppe Zanotti heels attends the 'Teen Spirit' premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. 07 Sep 2018 Pictured: Elle Fanning. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA272651_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery15 Images
Elle Fanning attended Variety’s TV FYC Fest yesterday in Los Angeles.

“The Great” star spoke on a panel of actors clad in a cream-colored ensemble comprised of a breezy Lanvin blouse with long billowing sleeves and a button-up mock neckline. Fanning’s blouse was neatly tucked into a high-waisted maxi skirt with a flared hem and pleating in a similar cream shade.

Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Elle Fanning attends Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023, in Los Angeles.Variety via Getty Images

Rounding out the look, the thespian stepped into a pair of summer-ready and sophisticated tan mules. The footwear was crafted out of shiny nude patent leather uppers and featured knotted detailing atop each foot. The pair was also open back, making them easy to slip on and off.

Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set off, offering Fanning a conservative boost in height. The mule has become a must-have closet staple for many as the weather begins to warm up.

Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles.
A closer look at Elle Fanning’s shoes.Variety via Getty Images

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” star’s usual choices, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Elle Fanning attends Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023, in Los Angeles.Variety via Getty Images

Variety’s TV FYC Fest took place on June 7 in Los Angeles. The event saw the entertainment industry’s premiere talent, creators and executives gather in person and virtually to participate in exclusive keynotes and panel discussions on the best of television including content development, writing, casting, marketing and distribution. Stars in attendance included Brooke Shields, Elle Fanning, Christina Applegate, Kerry Washington, Niecy Nash, Camila Morrone and Gina Rodriguez among others.

PHOTOS: See more of Elle Fanning’s red carpet style.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

