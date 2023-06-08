Elle Fanning Goes Monochromatic in Lanvin Blouse & Knotted Mules at Variety’s TV FYC Fest

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elle Fanning attended Variety’s TV FYC Fest yesterday in Los Angeles.

“The Great” star spoke on a panel of actors clad in a cream-colored ensemble comprised of a breezy Lanvin blouse with long billowing sleeves and a button-up mock neckline. Fanning’s blouse was neatly tucked into a high-waisted maxi skirt with a flared hem and pleating in a similar cream shade.

Elle Fanning attends Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023, in Los Angeles. Variety via Getty Images

Rounding out the look, the thespian stepped into a pair of summer-ready and sophisticated tan mules. The footwear was crafted out of shiny nude patent leather uppers and featured knotted detailing atop each foot. The pair was also open back, making them easy to slip on and off.

Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set off, offering Fanning a conservative boost in height. The mule has become a must-have closet staple for many as the weather begins to warm up.

A closer look at Elle Fanning’s shoes. Variety via Getty Images

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” star’s usual choices, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

Elle Fanning attends Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023, in Los Angeles. Variety via Getty Images

Variety’s TV FYC Fest took place on June 7 in Los Angeles. The event saw the entertainment industry’s premiere talent, creators and executives gather in person and virtually to participate in exclusive keynotes and panel discussions on the best of television including content development, writing, casting, marketing and distribution. Stars in attendance included Brooke Shields, Elle Fanning, Christina Applegate, Kerry Washington, Niecy Nash, Camila Morrone and Gina Rodriguez among others.

