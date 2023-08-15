Eiza Gonzalez Has a Preppy Moment in Leather Prada Loafers and Plaid Miniskirt

Eiza Gonzalez was photographed out in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, keeping it casual in neutral tones and designer footwear.

On her feet, the Mexican thespian sported a pair of classic black leather Prada loafers. Constructed of sturdy and shiny patent leather uppers, the pair featured the Italian designer brand’s triangular logo just below the tongues in silver along with rugged non-slip tread and thick platform-esque soles that offered Gonzalez a minimal boost in height.

Eiza Gonzalez is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

The designer jet-black footwear gave the “Baby Driver” star’s look a preppy touch that complimented the rather casual and neutral-toned nature of her wardrobe. Unlike oxfords, loafers are considered a much more relaxed style. The footwear does not have lace-up closures and can often be found in platform and slip-on styles.

A closer look at Eiza Gonzalez’s shoes. GC Images

Loafers are thought of as a preppy shoe style and can be worn with everything from dresses to denim. The youthful and relaxed style is a mainstay in many celebrities’ closets, Gonzalez included.

As for her outfit, the “I Care a Lot” actress wore a tan sleeveless bodysuit in a form-fitted style. The high-neck piece was paired alongside a brown and tan plaid mini skirt comprised of a frilly lettuce hemline and dainty bow detailing.

Eiza Gonzalez is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Rounding out her look, Gonzalez toted a cream-colored mini shoulder bag made of leather featuring gold hardware worn with plain black shades. Additionally, the “Te Acordarás De Mí” singer carried a canvas tote bag with bright blue detailing and accessorized with a chunky silver timepiece.

When it comes to fashion, Gonzalez is known for having a classy and trendy sartorial sense on and off the red carpet. She has worn gowns from Stella McCartney, Versace and Paco Rabanne. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards styles from brands like Bottega Veneta, Malone Souliers, New Balance and Dr. Martens.

