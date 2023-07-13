Ego Nwodim Wears Heart-Embellished Black Moschino Corset Dress With Gilded Pointy Pumps at ESPYs 2023

Ego Nwodim channeled classic glamour to walk the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles tonight. Heading into the storied Dolby Theatre ahead of the ceremony, the “SNL” star posed in a black and gold satin corset gown.

The actress’ dress was mostly black, with 3D accents on the sides, and a bustier bodice embroidered with tiny gold beaded hearts that formed to make one big heart. The eye-catching strapless design is courtesy of Moschino and also comes in a short bodycon iteration that is available to shop online.

Ego Nwodim attends the 2023 ESPY Awards. Getty Images

Nwodim accessorized with dangly gold earrings that she showed off with an elegant, slicked-back updo. She chose to keep her neck bare but adorned both wrists with gold bracelets that tied into the rest of her look seamlessly.

As for shoes, the comedian slipped into a pair of gold metallic leather pumps boasting a timeless pointy-toe silhouette with thin straps framing the sides.

Ego Nwodim wears gold pumps with a pointed toe and cut-out detailing on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12, 2023. Getty Images

Ego Nwodim has been a “Saturday Night Live” cast member since 2018. Nwodim has shined in recent seasons with her Dionne Warwick impression and achieved viral success with her “Lisa From Temecula” sketch. She’s also known for playing Black Ariel and parodying the saucy Hulu series “The Teacher.”

The ESPY Awards has brought out the biggest names in sports, like LeBron James and Mohammed Ali, as well as movie stars and media moguls, since the early ’90s. A portion of proceeds from the event’s ticket sales goes to the V Foundation, a cancer research charity established by collegiate basketball coach and television commentator Jim Valvano.