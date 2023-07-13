×
Read Next: Nikki & Brie Garcia Coordinate in Sequined Nadine Merab Gold Dress & Red Jumpsuit With 5-Inch Heels at ESPYs 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Ego Nwodim Wears Heart-Embellished Black Moschino Corset Dress With Gilded Pointy Pumps at ESPYs 2023

Ego Nwodim attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ego Nwodim Wears Heart Moschino Dress & Pointy Pumps at ESPYs 2023
Ego Nwodim Wears Heart Moschino Dress & Pointy Pumps at ESPYs 2023
Ego Nwodim Wears Heart Moschino Dress & Pointy Pumps at ESPYs 2023
Ego Nwodim Wears Heart Moschino Dress & Pointy Pumps at ESPYs 2023
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Ego Nwodim channeled classic glamour to walk the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles tonight. Heading into the storied Dolby Theatre ahead of the ceremony, the “SNL” star posed in a black and gold satin corset gown.

The actress’ dress was mostly black, with 3D accents on the sides, and a bustier bodice embroidered with tiny gold beaded hearts that formed to make one big heart. The eye-catching strapless design is courtesy of Moschino and also comes in a short bodycon iteration that is available to shop online.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Ego Nwodim attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ego Nwodim attends the 2023 ESPY Awards.Getty Images

Nwodim accessorized with dangly gold earrings that she showed off with an elegant, slicked-back updo. She chose to keep her neck bare but adorned both wrists with gold bracelets that tied into the rest of her look seamlessly.

As for shoes, the comedian slipped into a pair of gold metallic leather pumps boasting a timeless pointy-toe silhouette with thin straps framing the sides.

Ego Nwodim wears gold pumps with a pointed toe and cut-out detailing on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12, 2023.
Ego Nwodim wears gold pumps with a pointed toe and cut-out detailing on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12, 2023.Getty Images

Ego Nwodim has been a “Saturday Night Live” cast member since 2018. Nwodim has shined in recent seasons with her Dionne Warwick impression and achieved viral success with her “Lisa From Temecula” sketch. She’s also known for playing Black Ariel and parodying the saucy Hulu series “The Teacher.”

The ESPY Awards has brought out the biggest names in sports, like LeBron James and Mohammed Ali, as well as movie stars and media moguls, since the early ’90s. A portion of proceeds from the event’s ticket sales goes to the V Foundation, a cancer research charity established by collegiate basketball coach and television commentator Jim Valvano.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Team members of the Cleveland Cavaliers accept the award for Best Team onstage during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
ESPY Awards Red Carpet Through the Years
View Gallery38 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ego Nwodim Wears Heart Moschino Dress & Pointy Pumps at ESPYs 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad