Dylan Mulvaney Debuts Blond Hair in Princess-Inspired Christian Siriano Dress & Heels at Tony Awards 2023

Dylan Mulvaney debuted a new hair color at the 2023 Tony Awards tonight in New York.

The TikTok star and trans advocate wore a black tulle Christian Siriano gown that sat off the shoulders and featured a see-through cage with a ruffled bodice followed by a voluminous floor-sweeping skirt.

Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Rounding out her look, Mulvaney sported a diamond-encrusted choker. As mentioned, the social media star showed off her new bleached tresses which were worn parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Mulvaney wore some sort of pointed-toe pump, a staple in her wardrobe along with many other celebrities. Regardless of the style, Mulvaney’s shoes likely matched the look and color of her dress.

Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023, in New York. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

When it comes to Mulvaney’s footwear philosophy, her styles are often sharp and chic. The actress regularly wears pointed-toe pumps, mules and platform sandals in a range of colors from brands, including Jimmy Choo. She’s also become a rising star in the fashion world, collaborating and attending fashion shows for brands including Kate Spade New York and Stella McCartney.

Mulvaney is best known for detailing her gender transition in daily videos on TikTok since early 2022. In October 2022, Mulvaney spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House about transgender rights.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michelle, Jodie Comer and other stars.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

