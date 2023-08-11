Dylan Mulvaney Embraces Big-Toe Sandals Trend With Sparkling Details at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party

Dylan Mulvaney debuted a vibrant look at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles last night.

The TikTok personality hit the scene in a bright blue oversized blazer that premiered on the catwalk at Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 fashion show last fall. Going monochromatic for the occasion, she paired the colorful blazer with matching sandals featuring a thick crystalized ankle strap and a big-toe ring.

The Stella Vegan Crystal Ankle-Cuff sandals are available to shop online in black, yellow and orange. The unique style, which is also designed in a flat iteration, is made using recycled polyester and boasts a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Dylan Mulvaney attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, Calif. on Aug. 10. Getty Images

While Mulvaney opted to wear the double-breasted blazer as a mini dress, the piece was modeled unbuttoned and layered over a flashy rhinestone halter top on the runway. The look was complete with an asymmetrical skirt in the same high-octane color. The model also stomped out in sandy-hued fishnet sandals that extended all the way up the leg.

The 26-year-old influencer tied her ensemble together with blue eyeliner, a dainty gold chain necklace and pearl stud earrings. She also carried her essentials in an iridescent blue clutch bag.

When it comes to fashion, Mulvaney isn’t afraid to go bold and recently wore another eye-catching Stella McCartney outfit to the Taylor Swift concert.

A bevy of other young, up-and-coming talent joined the trans activist at the gala held at NeueHouse Hollywood, including Sydney Sweeney, Madison Bailey and Sabrina Carpenter.

So far, Mulvaney’s burgeoning career has seen the social media star work with brands like Nike, Ulta Beauty, Aritzia, Kate Spade and more.