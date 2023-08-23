×
Read Next: Dinah Jane Shines in Metallic Strappy Sandals for ‘Ya Ya’ Single Release Party 
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Dua Lipa Laces Into Puma’s Black Suede Classic XXI Sneakers

Dua Lipa, Gucci, Maison Margiela, tabi, ballet flat, denim.
Dua Lipa Models Puma's Black Suede Classic XXI Sneakers
The Global Awards 2020, Blue Carpet VIP Arrivals, Hammersmith Apollo, London Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5154653 060320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala. The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California. EVENT January 25, 2020. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa,Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594099_056.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 26 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA595286_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery39 Images
Share

Dua Lipa embodied casually sporty style in her latest social media moment.

On Tuesday, Puma shared a post on its Instagram feed that featured the star’s newest campaign. For the occasion, Lipa laced into a smooth black set of the brand’s $75 Suede Classic XXI sneakers — complete with soft paneled uppers, white laces and Puma’s signature white curved logo.

The “Barbie” actress’ retro pair was finished with flat white rubber soles, cementing the style with a timeless base. The set also brought a dash of nostalgia to her outfit in the campaign: an oversized red, black and blue Puma jersey, layered atop blue denim jeans.

Puma, sneakers, womens sneakers, flat sneakers, black sneakers, suede sneakers, lace up sneakers, white sneakers, white soles, rubber soles
Puma’s Suede Classic XXI sneakers.Courtesy of Puma

Lipa’s new campaign marked her latest foray with Puma, following her regular appearances in its imagery since becoming a brand ambassador in 2020. In fact, the singer’s Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 sneakers even earned her a Collaboration of the Year trophy at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dua Lipa, 7th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Dua Lipa’s Best Red Carpet Style
View Gallery39 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dua Lipa Models Puma's Black Suede Classic XXI Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad