Dua Lipa Laces Into Puma’s Black Suede Classic XXI Sneakers

Dua Lipa embodied casually sporty style in her latest social media moment.

On Tuesday, Puma shared a post on its Instagram feed that featured the star’s newest campaign. For the occasion, Lipa laced into a smooth black set of the brand’s $75 Suede Classic XXI sneakers — complete with soft paneled uppers, white laces and Puma’s signature white curved logo.

The “Barbie” actress’ retro pair was finished with flat white rubber soles, cementing the style with a timeless base. The set also brought a dash of nostalgia to her outfit in the campaign: an oversized red, black and blue Puma jersey, layered atop blue denim jeans.

Puma’s Suede Classic XXI sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

Lipa’s new campaign marked her latest foray with Puma, following her regular appearances in its imagery since becoming a brand ambassador in 2020. In fact, the singer’s Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 sneakers even earned her a Collaboration of the Year trophy at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

