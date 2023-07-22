Dua Lipa Has a Night Out in Baggy ‘Mom’ Jeans and Maison Margiela ‘Tabi’ Ballet Flats

Dua Lipa was seen heading to Chiltern Firehouse for a night out yesterday in London.

The British hitmaker was casually clad in an oversized white button-down featuring billowing sleeves and a crisp and clean disposition. The collared long-sleeve was tucked into a pair of high-waisted “mom” jeans in a light wash that was belted.

Dua Lipa was spotted on a night out at Chiltern Firehouse on July 21, 2023 in London. GC Images

Additionally, the “Dance the Night” songstress toted a black leather Gucci Jackie bag featuring gold hardware worn in tandem with statement-making silver earrings. Lipa’s lengthy tresses were parted down the middle.

On her feet, the “Levitating” songstress stepped out in Maison Margiela “Tabi” style ballet flats. The jet-black pair was comprised of patent black leather calfskin uppers with rounded toes featuring splits down the middle that gave them the appearance of cloven hooves.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s shoes. GC Images

Maison Margiela “Tabi” ballet flats. Maison Margiela

The style also featured thick straps that worked up Lipa’s feet accompanied by silver buckle closures that secured the shoes in place. Ballet flats are a closet staple for many celebrities. The dainty footwear comes in many shapes and sizes and has recently been worn by top stars including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade, Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner. The shoe style is enjoying a renaissance in 2023 thanks to brands like Miu Miu, Chanel and Maison Margiela.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS.

For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Dua Lipa was spotted on a night out at Chiltern Firehouse on July 21, 2023 in London. GC Images

