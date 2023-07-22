×
Dua Lipa Has a Night Out in Baggy ‘Mom’ Jeans and Maison Margiela ‘Tabi’ Ballet Flats

Dua Lipa Keeps It Casual In Denim And Maison Margiela Ballet Flats
The Global Awards 2020, Blue Carpet VIP Arrivals, Hammersmith Apollo, London Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5154653 060320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala. The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California. EVENT January 25, 2020. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa,Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594099_056.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 26 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA595286_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dua Lipa was seen heading to Chiltern Firehouse for a night out yesterday in London.

The British hitmaker was casually clad in an oversized white button-down featuring billowing sleeves and a crisp and clean disposition. The collared long-sleeve was tucked into a pair of high-waisted “mom” jeans in a light wash that was belted.

Dua Lipa was spotted on a night out at Chiltern Firehouse on July 21, 2023 in London.GC Images

Additionally, the “Dance the Night” songstress toted a black leather Gucci Jackie bag featuring gold hardware worn in tandem with statement-making silver earrings. Lipa’s lengthy tresses were parted down the middle.

On her feet, the “Levitating” songstress stepped out in Maison Margiela “Tabi” style ballet flats. The jet-black pair was comprised of patent black leather calfskin uppers with rounded toes featuring splits down the middle that gave them the appearance of cloven hooves.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s shoes.GC Images
Maison Margiela "Tabi" ballet flats.
Maison Margiela “Tabi” ballet flats.Maison Margiela

The style also featured thick straps that worked up Lipa’s feet accompanied by silver buckle closures that secured the shoes in place. Ballet flats are a closet staple for many celebrities. The dainty footwear comes in many shapes and sizes and has recently been worn by top stars including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade, Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner. The shoe style is enjoying a renaissance in 2023 thanks to brands like Miu Miu, Chanel and Maison Margiela.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS.

For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Dua Lipa was spotted on a night out at Chiltern Firehouse on July 21, 2023 in London.GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Amina Muaddi and Dua Lipa attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Footwear News via Getty Images)
Inside FNAAs 2022 Best Moments: Dua Lipa, Fergie, Idris Elba & More
View Gallery30 Images
