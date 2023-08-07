Dua Lipa Buckles Into Miu Miu Pumps for ‘T’ Magazine’s September Issue

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa took the no-pants trend to new heights for her latest magazine cover.

As seen on Instagram, Lipa posed for the Sept. 2023 cover of “The New York Times” style magazine “T” in a full Miu Miu outfit. For the occasion, the “Dance the Night” singer’s attire featured a set of sharp black Miu Miu pumps. Her $1,290 style featured smooth brushed leather uppers with pointed toes and varnished 2.16-inch heels. The kitten-style shoes were finished with thin buckled straps across their toes, which overlapped into slingback straps for added security.

Miu Miu’s slingback pumps. Courtesy of Miu Miu

When it came to clothing, Lipa continued her Miu Miu trajectory in the brand’s white T-shirt and matching briefs, layered with sheer black tights and a set of matte gray briefs. The neutral attire created a sharp statement while leaning into the aforementioned trend — which embraces dynamic dressing and free-spirited flair through wearing oversized shirts or tops with briefs or brief-style bottoms. Lipa’s outfit was paired with her own gleaming metal earring, adding a dash of personal edge to the shot.

In the editorial’s accompanying interview with editor-at-large Kurt Soller, Lipa discussed a range of topics, including her newsletter Service95, starring in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie film” and her upcoming new music.

“I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be?” Lipa says. “I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way.”

