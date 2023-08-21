Dua Lipa Soars in Ibiza With Metallic 6-Inch Versace Heels

Dua Lipa brought high-shine style to Ibiza this week.

On Monday, the musician posed in a new photo dump on Instagram, wearing a towering set of Versace mules while strolling next to an outdoor pool during her latest trip to the Spanish island. The FNAA-winning star’s set, hailing from her own collaborative Versace pre-fall 2023 collection, featured metallic silver leather uppers with a mirrored texture.

The “Barbie” actress‘ slick footwear was elevated with stacked, tiered soles, as well as 6-inch block heels. The slip-on set was finished with wide front straps, each topped with a gleaming gold Medusa medallion for added shine.

Lipa’s shoes served as the dynamic base for her colorful poolside outfit: a sheer blue long-sleeved cover-up layered atop a light blue bikini. The summer-worthy set was elevated with layered rings and flower-shaped Bea Bongiasca hoop earrings for added glamour, as well. Her look was complete with rimless rectangular sunglasses for a slick edge, as well as a pink and white houndstooth-printed Chanel vanity case handbag, complete with a pink leather top handle and gleaming gold hardware.

The colorful outfit marked Lipa’s latest Ibiza attire, following her outings in ensembles, including a knit crop top and miniskirt and a black bikini beneath a sheer sleeveless cover-up.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.