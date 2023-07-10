Dua Lipa Channels Mermaid Barbie Inspiration in Sheer Fishnet Dress & Mirrored Heels at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

For the official “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Dua Lipa shone in a dynamic silver mesh dress from Bottega Veneta. The singer will star in the highly anticipated film as a mermaid Barbie, and has already released the song “Dance the Night” for its soundtrack.

Layered atop a matte thong for added coverage, the musician’s custom outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded neckline and floor-length skirt. For a glamorous twist, the entire piece was also embroidered with small crystals, creating a sparkling effect from head to toe.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For added glitz, stylist Lorenzo Posocco finished Lipa’s look with an array of gleaming Tiffany & Co. jewelry: the brand’s diamond and platinum Victoria link necklace, white gold and diamond HardWear link drop earrings, a white gold T1 ring and a white gold and diamond Tiffany Knot ring.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Lipa’s shoes were nearly hidden beneath her dress’ skirt. However, complementing its sparkle was an equally dynamic shine: a set of slick silver pumps. The “Dance the Night” singer’s style featured smooth mirrored metallic uppers with sharply pointed toes, which tapered into thin inverted stiletto heels for a dynamic flair.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The pair added a slick base to her equally slick outfit, creating a bold statement from head to toe with complementary textures and metallic tones.

A closer look at Lipa’s pumps. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.