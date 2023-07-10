Dua Lipa Channels Mermaid Barbie Inspiration in Sheer Fishnet Dress & Mirrored Heels at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
For the official “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Dua Lipa shone in a dynamic silver mesh dress from Bottega Veneta. The singer will star in the highly anticipated film as a mermaid Barbie, and has already released the song “Dance the Night” for its soundtrack.
Layered atop a matte thong for added coverage, the musician’s custom outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded neckline and floor-length skirt. For a glamorous twist, the entire piece was also embroidered with small crystals, creating a sparkling effect from head to toe.
For added glitz, stylist Lorenzo Posocco finished Lipa’s look with an array of gleaming Tiffany & Co. jewelry: the brand’s diamond and platinum Victoria link necklace, white gold and diamond HardWear link drop earrings, a white gold T1 ring and a white gold and diamond Tiffany Knot ring.
When it came to footwear, Lipa’s shoes were nearly hidden beneath her dress’ skirt. However, complementing its sparkle was an equally dynamic shine: a set of slick silver pumps. The “Dance the Night” singer’s style featured smooth mirrored metallic uppers with sharply pointed toes, which tapered into thin inverted stiletto heels for a dynamic flair.
The pair added a slick base to her equally slick outfit, creating a bold statement from head to toe with complementary textures and metallic tones.
The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.