Dua Lipa Channels Mermaid Barbie Inspiration in Sheer Fishnet Dress & Mirrored Heels at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
For the official “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Dua Lipa shone in a dynamic silver mesh dress from Bottega Veneta. The singer will star in the highly anticipated film as a mermaid Barbie, and has already released the song “Dance the Night” for its soundtrack.

Layered atop a matte thong for added coverage, the musician’s custom outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded neckline and floor-length skirt. For a glamorous twist, the entire piece was also embroidered with small crystals, creating a sparkling effect from head to toe.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For added glitz, stylist Lorenzo Posocco finished Lipa’s look with an array of gleaming Tiffany & Co. jewelry: the brand’s diamond and platinum Victoria link necklace, white gold and diamond HardWear link drop earrings, a white gold T1 ring and a white gold and diamond Tiffany Knot ring.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Lipa’s shoes were nearly hidden beneath her dress’ skirt. However, complementing its sparkle was an equally dynamic shine: a set of slick silver pumps. The “Dance the Night” singer’s style featured smooth mirrored metallic uppers with sharply pointed toes, which tapered into thin inverted stiletto heels for a dynamic flair.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The pair added a slick base to her equally slick outfit, creating a bold statement from head to toe with complementary textures and metallic tones.

A closer look at Lipa’s pumps.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
