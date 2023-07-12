Dua Lipa Spreads Her Wings in Sparkling Butterfly Dress From Her Versace Collection & Leg-Climbing Sandals at ‘Barbie’ London Premiere

Dua Lipa brought sparkling style to the European premiere of “Barbie” at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

Just months following the debut of her Versace collaboration, the “Levitating” singer graced the pink carpet in a sequined dress courtesy of the Italian fashion house. While Lipa’s chainmail midi was multicolored, it predominantly showcased different hues of pink — an obvious nod to the Barbie enterprise.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12 in London. Getty Images

The metal-mesh gown was complemented by a butterfly intarsia bra, gold Greca chain and Medusa ’95 detailing from her co-designed women’s collection with Versace.

When it came to accessories, the three-time Grammy winner did not shy away from glitz and glam. Lipa wore thick a choker necklace with butterflies and ladybug motifs along with matching butterfly rings and earrings.

Dua Lipa attends the “Barbie” European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12 in London. Getty Images

On the footwear front, Lipa wore strappy leg-climbing strappy sandals. The baby blue shoes were adorned with butterflies from her toes all the way up to her leg.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s shoes. Getty Images

While many know the superstar songstress for her hit singles such as “New Love” and “Break My Heart,” Lipa has emerged as one of the biggest style tastemakers of our generation. Famous for her boundary-pushing style that never fails to surprise, Lipa has rightfully earned herself the title of a fashion icon. When it comes to footwear, the star tends to wear bright styles from leading brands like Mach & Mach, Bottega Veneta and Prada. On the streets, Lipa is often found wearing sneakers, slides, and boots from high-end fashion labels including Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko.

Just last week, the singer made headlines at the “Barbie” Los Angeles premiere. Paying homage to her character in the film, Mermaid Barbie, Lipa wore a glittering, barely-there dress by Bottega Veneta. She paired her head-turning look with Bottega’s silver Rocket mules and a set of diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.