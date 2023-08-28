Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Slips on Chloé Heels for THIA’s 2023 Fundraising Soirée

Doria Ragland — mother to Meghan Markle — was vibrantly dressed to celebrate a good cause.

On Saturday, Ragland attended This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising event at a private residence in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the social worker wore a warm brown suede set of Chloé’s Lauren pumps — a round-toed style with whimsical scalloped edges, inspired by the French brand’s popular Lauren ballet flats.

Doria Ragland attends TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Ragland’s footwear was complete with short, practical 2-inch block heels, bringing her a formal yet balanced base for the occasion. Similar heel silhouettes are favored for their subtle height boost and thick base, allowing for easier movement on a range of surfaces. Though her brown suede colorway isn’t currently available, the style has been launched in black and beige leather iterations on Chloé’s website.

A closer look at Ragland’s pumps. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

The pumps provided a neutral base to Ragland’s outfit for the occasion: a white knee-length dress with 3/4-length sleeves, covered in a swirling orange, green, yellow and pink paisley print. The vibrant piece was paired with small gold hoop earrings, a thin gold bracelet and white drop-pendant necklace as well, allowing its colors and prints to take center stage.

Ragland took the time to mingle with friends during the soirée, as well, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

(L-R): Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland and Kim Kardashian attend TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising soirée raises money and awareness towards separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The charity’s 2023 event featured a range of star guests, including Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez.

