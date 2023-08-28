×
Read Next: Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Pops in Clear Mules at THIA’s 2023 Fundraising Soirée
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Slips on Chloé Heels for THIA’s 2023 Fundraising Soirée

Doria Ragland, Chloe, heels, high heels, pumps, suede pumps, brown pumps, block heels, block heel pumps, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit Nyanga Township on the first day of their 10 day tour of Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, on the 23rd September 2019. 23 Sep 2019 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit Nyanga Township on the first day of their 10 day tour of Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, on the 23rd September 2019. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA511330_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duchess of Cornwall attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 7th November 2019. 07 Nov 2019 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duchess of Cornwall attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 7th November 2019. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA543827_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit a township in Johannesburg on the last day of a tour of Africa on October 2nd 2019. 02 Oct 2019 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit a township in Johannesburg on the last day of a tour of Africa on October 2nd 2019. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA518373_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Opening Ceremony of the annual One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 22nd October, 2019. 22 Oct 2019 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Opening Ceremony of the annual One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 22nd October, 2019. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA533154_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery54 Images
Share

Doria Ragland — mother to Meghan Markle — was vibrantly dressed to celebrate a good cause.

On Saturday, Ragland attended This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising event at a private residence in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the social worker wore a warm brown suede set of Chloé’s Lauren pumps — a round-toed style with whimsical scalloped edges, inspired by the French brand’s popular Lauren ballet flats.

Doria Ragland, Chloe, heels, high heels, pumps, suede pumps, brown pumps, block heels, block heel pumps, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
Doria Ragland attends TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Ragland’s footwear was complete with short, practical 2-inch block heels, bringing her a formal yet balanced base for the occasion. Similar heel silhouettes are favored for their subtle height boost and thick base, allowing for easier movement on a range of surfaces. Though her brown suede colorway isn’t currently available, the style has been launched in black and beige leather iterations on Chloé’s website.

Doria Ragland, Chloe, heels, high heels, pumps, suede pumps, brown pumps, block heels, block heel pumps, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
A closer look at Ragland’s pumps.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

The pumps provided a neutral base to Ragland’s outfit for the occasion: a white knee-length dress with 3/4-length sleeves, covered in a swirling orange, green, yellow and pink paisley print. The vibrant piece was paired with small gold hoop earrings, a thin gold bracelet and white drop-pendant necklace as well, allowing its colors and prints to take center stage.

Ragland took the time to mingle with friends during the soirée, as well, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Doria Ragland, Chloe, heels, high heels, pumps, suede pumps, brown pumps, block heels, block heel pumps, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
(L-R): Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland and Kim Kardashian attend TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising soirée raises money and awareness towards separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The charity’s 2023 event featured a range of star guests, including Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Meghan Markle, dior, morocco, celebrity style, royal
Meghan Markle’s Best Shoe Styles Through the Years
View Gallery54 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Wears Heels to THIA's 2023 Soirée
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad