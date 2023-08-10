Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Takes a Swing In Adidas High-Tech Golf Shoes & Matching Miniskirt

Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter Kai is displaying her natural talent on the golf course again.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 16-year-old granddaughter of the former president showcased an impressive swing. “Took a little break but ready to get back at it. First day back,” she captioned the post.

In the short clip, Kai can be seen hitting the green in a black racerback tank top paired with a white miniskirt and coordinating golf shoes. The up-and-coming athlete wore Adidas’ “Tech Response Sl 3” golf sneakers.

She laced up a style featuring a spikeless design to promote a “grounded feel” and the brand’s trademark Bounce cushioning for enhanced comfort.

Available in three colorways to choose from, Kai sported a pair with gray accents and silver metallic stripes on both sides. The shoes retail for $70 on zappos.com, but are currently marked down.

Offered in a variety of hues, Lululemon’s “Pace Rival” miniskirt provides convenient storage in the form of two side drop-in pockets on the short liner and another secure stash pocket on the back.

Kai capped off her sporty look with a white hat emblazoned with Callaway, who sponsors the young golfer, and Oakley sunglasses to shield the sun from her eyes.

In the past, Kai — whose mother is former model, Vanessa Trump — has hit the golf course in Puma shoes and Travis Mathew sneakers.

(L-R): Kai Madison Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Theo Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Luke Trump and Eric Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. GC Images

When getting dressed up, Kai has proven to be a fan of dresses and strappy sandals. She showed off a versatile style with crisscross ankle straps at Ivana Trump’s funeral last summer as well as at the family’s Easter celebration in April.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.