×
Read Next: Footwear Prices Fell to 29-Month Low in July as Inflation Continues to Ease
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Takes a Swing In Adidas High-Tech Golf Shoes & Matching Miniskirt

donald trump grandaughter kai trump NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Kai Madison Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Theo Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Luke Trump and Eric Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Ivana Trump attends an event, benefitting the American Ballet Theatre and celebrating the company's production of "Cinderella," at Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on April 24, 1984.
Ivana Trump
Ivana Trump and Donald J. Trump attend an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 11, 1985.
Ivana Trump (C) attends a gala at the New York Hilton in New York City on November 20, 1987.
View Gallery
View Gallery19 Images
Share

Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter Kai is displaying her natural talent on the golf course again.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 16-year-old granddaughter of the former president showcased an impressive swing. “Took a little break but ready to get back at it. First day back,” she captioned the post.

In the short clip, Kai can be seen hitting the green in a black racerback tank top paired with a white miniskirt and coordinating golf shoes. The up-and-coming athlete wore Adidas’ “Tech Response Sl 3” golf sneakers.

She laced up a style featuring a spikeless design to promote a “grounded feel” and the brand’s trademark Bounce cushioning for enhanced comfort.

Available in three colorways to choose from, Kai sported a pair with gray accents and silver metallic stripes on both sides. The shoes retail for $70 on zappos.com, but are currently marked down.

Offered in a variety of hues, Lululemon’s “Pace Rival” miniskirt provides convenient storage in the form of two side drop-in pockets on the short liner and another secure stash pocket on the back.

Kai capped off her sporty look with a white hat emblazoned with Callaway, who sponsors the young golfer, and Oakley sunglasses to shield the sun from her eyes.

In the past, Kai — whose mother is former model, Vanessa Trump — has hit the golf course in Puma shoes and Travis Mathew sneakers.

donald trump granddaughter NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Kai Madison Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Theo Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Luke Trump and Eric Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
(L-R): Kai Madison Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Theo Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Luke Trump and Eric Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. GC Images

When getting dressed up, Kai has proven to be a fan of dresses and strappy sandals. She showed off a versatile style with crisscross ankle straps at Ivana Trump’s funeral last summer as well as at the family’s Easter celebration in April.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

Vanessa Haydon Trump and Donald Trump Jr
See Vanessa Trump’s Shoe Style Evolution
View Gallery9 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Chicly Swings In Adidas Golf Shoes
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad