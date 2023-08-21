Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Golfs in White Adidas Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kai Trump shared her latest golfing outing on social media — complete with neutral golfing shoes.

On Sunday, Trump took to Instagram to share a new video while swinging her Callaway club on the green. For the occasion, the 16-year-old laced into a set of Adidas’ $120 Codechaos 22 Spikeless golf shoes. Her monochrome style featured rounded toes with white and silver textile uppers and matching laces, complete with molded slackliners.

For a textured finish, Trump’s shoes were complete with rubber-wrapped spikeless outsoles, elevated through Adidas’ signature Twist Grip technology for added traction. The set finished her shoes with a practical base for the athletic occasion, which she paired with a gray T-shirt, white golfing miniskirt and dark blue baseball cap.

Adidas’ Codechaos 22 Spikeless golf shoes. Courtesy of Adidas

Golfing shoes like Trump’s are preferred for the sport for their traction-oriented, textured bases, as well as stark appearances. Monochrome pairs are favored for their simple silhouettes, as well as their practical composition against various weather conditions while outdoors. Styles have been released year-round from a range of brands to meet golfers’ needs while playing, including G/Fore, Tory Burch and Steve Madden.

This wasn’t Trump’s only foray into white golf shoes this summer. In May, she also laced into a round-toed pair while on the green to celebrate her 16th birthday.

Trump often wears neutral and metallic sandals in flat and heeled silhouettes, as well as round-toed flats, for public occasions. The teenager also wears white lace-up golf shoes while golfing and has also donned colorful Nike sneakers over the years as well.

