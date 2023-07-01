Dolly Parton Goes Grunge for ‘Rockstar’ Promotion in Mesh and Leather Trousers and Clear Peep-Toe Platforms

Dolly Parton arrived at “The One Show” at BBC Broadcasting House in London yesterday to promote her new album “Rockstar.”

The country legend sported an all-black ensemble that matched the rocker vibe of her latest musical creation. Parton wore a corseted shiny patent leather top worn layered underneath an irridescent glittering cropped mesh shrug with black chain trim. The shrug featured bell sleeves made of a voluminous black tulle that slightly eclipsed the hitmaker’s hands.

Dolly Parton arrives at “The One Show” at BBC Broadcasting House on June 30, 2023 in London. GC Images

On the bottom, the “Jolene” singer donned edgy black leather trousers with a flared bell bottom-esque mesh-trimmed hem and mesh cut-outs going down the sides, offering Parton’s wardrobe a grungy effect.

Reaching all new heights, the “Steel Magnolias” star stepped into clear peep-toe platform sandals. The striking pair were comprised of see-through shiny vinyl-like uppers with open toes and thick black platform soles. Sharp black 4 to 5 inch stiletto heels finished Parton’s lofty set.

A closer look at Dolly Parton’s shoes. GC Images

Dolly Parton’s style has undergone a transformation over the years, progressing from fringed ensembles and bold patterns to more refined and sophisticated looks. She is associated with renowned brands like Gucci, Versace and Valentino, incorporating shimmering accents and rhinestones into her outfits.

Recognized for her distinctive footwear choices, the “9 to 5” singer frequently opts for high heels, often with platform soles, featuring eye-catching details or unique designs. Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti are among the brands she favors. Parton’s shoe collection embraces vibrant colors and metallics, complementing her fashion sense.

Dolly Parton arrives at “The One Show” at BBC Broadcasting House on June 30, 2023 in London. GC Images

Parton’s forthcoming studio album, “Rockstar,” marks her forty-ninth solo release. It is set to be launched on Nov. 17, 2023, under Butterfly Records and Big Machine Records. This collaborative venture with diverse rock musicians signifies Parton’s inaugural exploration into the genre with features from Lizzo, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.

PHOTOS: Check out some of the most fashionable country music stars of all time.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter View Gallery 9 Images



