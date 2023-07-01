×
Dolly Parton Goes Grunge for 'Rockstar' Promotion in Mesh and Leather Trousers and Clear Peep-Toe Platforms

©1999 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY (310)828-34451999 GRAMMY AWARDSShania Twain2/25/1999.JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR138138_22499.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 24 Nov 2019 Pictured: Carrie Underwood. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA556128_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Singer-songwriter-actress Dolly Parton arrives at the Variety And Women In Film's 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration at Gracias Madre on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. 15 Sep 2017 Pictured: WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Singer-songwriter-actress Dolly Parton arrives at the Variety And Women In Film's 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration at Gracias Madre on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA97035_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2013 NCNA PHOTO 310-828-3445 Arrivals at the 55th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR43168_102.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dolly Parton arrived at “The One Show” at BBC Broadcasting House in London yesterday to promote her new album “Rockstar.”

The country legend sported an all-black ensemble that matched the rocker vibe of her latest musical creation. Parton wore a corseted shiny patent leather top worn layered underneath an irridescent glittering cropped mesh shrug with black chain trim. The shrug featured bell sleeves made of a voluminous black tulle that slightly eclipsed the hitmaker’s hands.

Dolly Parton, "Rockstar," BBC, London, mesh, leather, platform sandals.
Dolly Parton arrives at “The One Show” at BBC Broadcasting House on June 30, 2023 in London.GC Images

On the bottom, the “Jolene” singer donned edgy black leather trousers with a flared bell bottom-esque mesh-trimmed hem and mesh cut-outs going down the sides, offering Parton’s wardrobe a grungy effect.

Reaching all new heights, the “Steel Magnolias” star stepped into clear peep-toe platform sandals. The striking pair were comprised of see-through shiny vinyl-like uppers with open toes and thick black platform soles. Sharp black 4 to 5 inch stiletto heels finished Parton’s lofty set.

A closer look at Dolly Parton’s shoes.GC Images

Dolly Parton’s style has undergone a transformation over the years, progressing from fringed ensembles and bold patterns to more refined and sophisticated looks. She is associated with renowned brands like Gucci, Versace and Valentino, incorporating shimmering accents and rhinestones into her outfits.

Recognized for her distinctive footwear choices, the “9 to 5” singer frequently opts for high heels, often with platform soles, featuring eye-catching details or unique designs. Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti are among the brands she favors. Parton’s shoe collection embraces vibrant colors and metallics, complementing her fashion sense.

Dolly Parton arrives at “The One Show” at BBC Broadcasting House on June 30, 2023 in London.GC Images

Parton’s forthcoming studio album, “Rockstar,” marks her forty-ninth solo release. It is set to be launched on Nov. 17, 2023, under Butterfly Records and Big Machine Records. This collaborative venture with diverse rock musicians signifies Parton’s inaugural exploration into the genre with features from Lizzo, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

ad