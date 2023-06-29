Dolly Parton Is a Rockstar in Metallic Pink Minidress & Thigh-High Platform Boots for New Album Press Conference

Dolly Parton popped in pink to celebrate the release of her new album, “Rockstar,” in London. During the album press conference today, she brought glitz and rock glam.

The music legend dressed in a pink and silver dress adorned with embellishments. The skirt featured a gladiator-esque design with unique pleating. She wore her blond tresses in an edgy updo, with each piece crimped to add texture.

Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton “Rockstar” Album Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 29, 2023, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On her feet, she stepped into a pair of thigh-high metallic platform boots with chunky straps ascending the shaft and perched upon a sleek stiletto heel, creating a striking and towering footwear choice. Thigh-high platform boots are a style of footwear that extends above the knee and feature elevated platforms in the sole. This style originated in the late 1960s and 1970s during the height of the psychedelic and glam rock era.

Thigh-high platform boots typically have a fitted design that hugs the leg, and the platforms can vary in height and thickness. They are often made from materials like leather, suede, or synthetic fabrics and can feature various embellishments such as buckles, studs or laces.

Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton “Rockstar” Album Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 29, 2023 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s style has undergone a transformation over the years, progressing from fringed ensembles and bold patterns to more refined and sophisticated looks. She is associated with renowned brands like Gucci, Versace and Valentino, incorporating shimmering accents and rhinestones into her outfits.

Recognized for her distinctive footwear choices, the “9 to 5” singer frequently opts for high heels, often with platform soles, featuring eye-catching details or unique designs. Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti are among the brands she favors. Parton’s shoe collection embraces vibrant colors and metallics, complementing her fashion sense.

Parton’s forthcoming studio album, “Rockstar,” marks her forty-ninth solo release. It is set to be launched on Nov. 17, 2023, under Butterfly Records and Big Machine Records. This collaborative venture with diverse rock musicians signifies Parton’s inaugural exploration into the genre with features from Lizzo, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.



