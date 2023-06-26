Doechii Goes Bold in Deep-Cut Halter Top With Pink Pointy Pumps at BET Awards 2023

Doechii made a pink statement at the 2023 BET Awards, leaving a lasting impression with her oversized accessories and statement pieces.

The Tampa native channeled Y2K style in a pink halter top with a deep cut and spikes from Fancì Club. She coupled the top with low-rise denim jeans with a bootcut fit.

Doechii attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To bring it to completion, she threw on large sunglasses with a huge one-piece lens that wraps the eye in all directions. This accessory coupled seamlessly with her new pixie haircut.

On her feet, she kicked back in pointy pumps with shimmering embellishments. Pointy pumps have a long history, tracing back to the early 20th century when they gained popularity. Today, various renowned brands design elegant and stylish pointy pumps, including Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Each brand brings its unique design elements, offering a range of options for fashion enthusiasts.

Doechii is known for her vibrant and eclectic style as she embraces a fearless and edgy fashion aesthetic. She effortlessly combines bold patterns, unique textures and unconventional silhouettes to create her signature looks.

When it comes to shoe style, Doechii gravitates towards standout choices. She frequently rocks chunky platform boots, colorful sneakers, and eye-catching heels that perfectly complement her daring ensembles. Doechii’s fashion choices showcase her individuality and creative expression, making her a true trendsetter in the industry.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.