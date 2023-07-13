Dita Von Teese Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to Las Vegas in Black Midi Dress and Sparkling Louboutins

Dita Von Teese is having a Vegas moment. Six days after announcing her first residency, “Dita Las Vegas,” which will open next October at the Jubilee Theater, the star made a sparkling appearance at a beauty event for Lashify at Tao, in Las Vegas.

Von Teese stayed true to her signature style wearing a black dress with a sparkling touch. Her short sleeve style featured a sheer top embellished with crystals and a form-fitting silhouette with a cinched waist and a skirt that went down to below her knees.

Dita Von Tease attends Lashify Cocktails & Light Bites at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub on July 12 in Las Vegas Getty Images for Lashify

She added some more spark to the outfit with a pair of clear crystal teardrop earrings and a bracelet in the shape of a belt finished with a diamond–covered buckle.

As per beauty, the burlesque star rocked her usual pinup look with her signature red lipstick and matching manicure and pedicure in red and black eyeliner in a cat eye shape. She wore her hair in a fifties style with a dramatic part to one side and retro waves.

Sahara Lotti and Dita Von Tease attend Lashify Cocktails & Light Bites at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub on July 12. Getty Images for Lashify

When it came to footwear, Von Teese remained loyal to what has been her go–to choice for public appearance for the last decade, FNAA-winning designer Christian Louboutin. This time, she opted for a pair of high heel sandals with a delicate ankle strap and finished with crystal-embellished uppers in the shape of a bow.

Recently, during the release party of Louboutin’s latest collection, Caba, Von Teese talked to FN about her first time in Louboutins. “Well, it was sometime, I think, in the late ’90s, but it was when they only had like two pairs at Neiman Marcus, and I wore those until the soles came off,” she recalled. “I wore them all over Paris. I went on my first trip to Paris in those Louboutins. I have tons of pictures of them.”