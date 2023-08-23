Dinah Jane Shines in Metallic Strappy Sandals for ‘Ya Ya’ Single Release Party 

Dinah Jane had a shining moment at the release party for her new single, “Ya Ya,” at Dream Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The R&B song is now available on all streaming platforms.

The “Fix It” singer slipped into a pair of gold square-toe sandals for the special occasion. The metallic heels featured a strappy design with two straps creating a V-shape starting at the thin toe strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Dinah Jane poses for pictures at her Single Release Party For “Ya Ya” at Dream Hollywood on Aug. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Jane paired the heels with a white triangle bikini top that had an all-over holographic shine and a strap that wrapped around her waist. She added an emerald green satin high-waisted maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

A closer look at Dinah Jane’s shoes. Getty Images

The singer accessorized with an assortment of silver-toned rings and a pair of dangle earrings. She completed the look with a pair of black square sunglasses. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly curled style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a green smokey eye and a nude lip. The glowing look was created by hairstylist Laura Rugetti and makeup artist Carlene K.

Other stars were in attendance like Trevor Jackson, Indi Star, and Jane’s former Fifth Harmony bandmate Ally Brooke. The girl group split back in 2018 and each member has since gone on to pursue their own individual singing careers, including Brooke who released a remix to Nessly and Bhavi’s “High Fashion Drugs” earlier this year.

Along with her singing career, Jane has also made a name for herself with her glamorous style choices. The performer often favors bodycon silhouettes including corset tops and mini dresses. For footwear, she gravitates towards shining boots or strappy platform sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with a variety of styles from top labels like Alexander Vauthier and affordable brands like Aldo.