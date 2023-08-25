Diane Kruger Flatters Her Feet in Flat Strappy Sandals to Promote ‘Visions’ at Angouleme Film Festival

Diane Kruger stepped out for the “Visions” photocall during Day Three of the 16th Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival last night in Angouleme, France. The 2023 film is a French psychological thriller starring Diane Kruger, Mathieu Kassovitz, and Marta Nieto.

When it came to footwear, Kruger opted for flat strappy sandals in a nude hue. This style offers comfort without sacrificing style. Flat strappy sandals, rooted in ancient civilizations, feature thin bands across feet, embracing timeless style and comfort through centuries, blending fashion and function seamlessly.

Diane Kruger Getty Images

The actress kept it chic yet casual in a black-and-white ensemble. On top, she dressed in a classic black T-shirt with a boxy structure. She coupled it with Celine‘s Trapeze miniskirt, boasting a classic fit and mid-rise waist. Adorned with 2 distinct patch pockets, secured by Triomphe snap buttons totaling 5. She accessorized with blue cat-eye sunglasses for a pop of color.

Kruger is known for her elegant and sophisticated style. She often wears tailored suits, dresses and skirts. She also has a great sense of accessorizing, and her shoes are always on point.

The thespian has a keen eye for fashion, and her shoes are always stylish and appropriate for the occasion. She often wears high heels, but she also wears flats and boots. She has a wide variety of shoes, and she always knows how to choose the right pair to complete her outfit.

With a career in entertainment spanning over two decades, Diane Kruger has achieved success in both modeling and acting. She began her career as a model, working on advertisements for luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. She also walked the runway for Marc Jacobs, D&G, and Sonia Rykiel. In 2002, she made her acting debut in the French film The Piano Teacher. She has since starred in films such as “Troy”, “National Treasure”, and “Inglourious Basterds”.