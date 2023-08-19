Diane Keaton Shares Eclectic Footwear Collection: Polka-Dotted ‘Clown Shoes’ & Motorcycle Boots

Diane Keaton shared some of her favorite old shoes in her closet at the moment in a cheeky video posted on her Instagram today. The video highlighted nine pairs of shoes from Keaton’s archives and was accompanied by a caption that read, “Nothing like an old shoe.”

Starting off strong, the “Book Club” star shared a pair of black quilted ankle boots, likely worn during the colder months. The boots were chunky and featured cozy black lining. “I never wear these,” Keaton explained, “But they’re ugly.” The snow boots were followed up by a striped black and white pair of leather ankle boots comprised of almond-shaped toes and buckle closures. Keaton claimed that her feet were too “fat” to fit into the aforementioned style.

Next, Keaton held up heavily worn brown leather motorcycle boots. The style was calf-length and included buckle embellishments, clunky bulbous toes and thick reliable non-slip soles. “Every single day I pass by these and I just think ‘I’ll never leave you, I promise,'” the “Something’s Gotta Give” actress exclaimed, kissing the beat-up boots.

Fellow actress Sarah Paulson commented on Keaton’s video, offering further context on the motorcycle style. “You better keep those motorcycle boots that are OLD ’cause I gave those to you 20 Years ago. THEY ARE STILL GOOD,” typed the star.

Keaton slipped into a pair of calf-length white combat boots featuring lace-up closures and studded detailing. “You’ve gotta give it to that shoe right?,” Keaton boasted. Finally, the highly-decorated actress laced up white and black polka-dotted oxfords akin to the look of clown shoes. The shoes was comprised of comically large toes in an oversized style.

Keaton’s favorite footwear brands include Tod’s, Dr. Scholl’s, Maison Margiela and Ann Demeulemeester. She also occasionally wears chunky sneakers, hailing from luxury labels like Alexander McQueen.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

