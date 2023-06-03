×
Read Next: Eva Longoria Towers in Platform Heels and a Blush Pink Leather Jumpsuit at ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Community Screening
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Denise Richards Pops in a Silky ‘Dreamsicle’ Gown with Heels at Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala with Husband Aaron Phypers

olivia rodrigo, met gala, jumpsuit, platforms
Denise Richards is Colorful in Halter Dress at Race To Erase MS Gala
Denise Richards is Colorful in Halter Dress at Race To Erase MS Gala
Denise Richards is Colorful in Halter Dress at Race To Erase MS Gala
Denise Richards is Colorful in Halter Dress at Race To Erase MS Gala
View Gallery
11 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Denise Richards attended the Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala yesterday in Los Angeles alongside her husband, Aaron Phypers.

The “Wild Things” star was dressed in a sleeveless bright orange silk gown akin to the color of a dreamsicle. The dress featured a halter-style neckline attached to a bow that cascaded down her back along with a sleek flowing skirt that swept the floor elegantly. Richards’ gown was made of a silky fabric that was vaguely shiny, catching the flash of cameras as she traversed the orange carpet.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for Race to Erase M

Going for a monochrome moment, the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star carried a bright orange clutch with a bubbly textural finish made of some sort of crystal material worn with a plethora of gold and diamond-encrusted jewelry. Richards‘ lengthy tresses were parted down the middle and styled straight down her back and out of her face.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible, thanks to the length of the hem of her gown, the former model likely wore some sort of sandal heel for the occasion. Richards is also a huge fan of platforms of every kind. No style is too high for the television personality. From clear to colorful, Richards has worn it all. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. Platforms easily add flair to any outfit.

Denise Richards attended the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Denise Richards attended the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles.FilmMagic,

The annual gala is one of the most important fundraising events supporting innovative research and therapeutic approaches to eradicate MS through the foundation’s Center Without Walls program. The event was held at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023, and saw the attendance of big stars like Kathy Hilton, Denise Richards, Gigi Gorgeous, Heidi D’Amelio and Alessandra Ambrosio among others.

PHOTOS: See how celebrities styled platform heels at the 2021 Met Gala.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Denise Richards is Colorful in Halter Dress at Race To Erase MS Gala
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Churchill Downs Shutting Down In Wake Of Horse Deaths
Churchill Downs Shutting Down In Wake Of Horse Deaths
LVMH Said Coming to the Rescue of Safilo’s Longarone Plant
wwd
LVMH Said Coming to the Rescue of Safilo’s Longarone Plant
Kaavia’s Dancing Queen-Themed Video With Her Dad Dwyane Wade Shows She’s Such a Daddy’s Girl
Kaavia’s Dancing Queen-Themed Video With Her Dad Dwyane Wade Shows She’s Such a Daddy’s Girl
What’s at Stake in Yeezy Divorce’s Legal Fallout
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
What’s at Stake in Yeezy Divorce’s Legal Fallout
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad