Denise Richards Pops in a Silky ‘Dreamsicle’ Gown with Heels at Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala with Husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards attended the Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala yesterday in Los Angeles alongside her husband, Aaron Phypers.

The “Wild Things” star was dressed in a sleeveless bright orange silk gown akin to the color of a dreamsicle. The dress featured a halter-style neckline attached to a bow that cascaded down her back along with a sleek flowing skirt that swept the floor elegantly. Richards’ gown was made of a silky fabric that was vaguely shiny, catching the flash of cameras as she traversed the orange carpet.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Race to Erase M

Going for a monochrome moment, the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star carried a bright orange clutch with a bubbly textural finish made of some sort of crystal material worn with a plethora of gold and diamond-encrusted jewelry. Richards‘ lengthy tresses were parted down the middle and styled straight down her back and out of her face.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible, thanks to the length of the hem of her gown, the former model likely wore some sort of sandal heel for the occasion. Richards is also a huge fan of platforms of every kind. No style is too high for the television personality. From clear to colorful, Richards has worn it all. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. Platforms easily add flair to any outfit.

Denise Richards attended the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic,

The annual gala is one of the most important fundraising events supporting innovative research and therapeutic approaches to eradicate MS through the foundation’s Center Without Walls program. The event was held at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023, and saw the attendance of big stars like Kathy Hilton, Denise Richards, Gigi Gorgeous, Heidi D’Amelio and Alessandra Ambrosio among others.

