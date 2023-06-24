Demi Moore Means Buisness in Tweed Suit and Pumps at Dior Homme Spring 2024 Menswear Show at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore attended Dior Homme spring 2024 menswear show yesterday in Paris.

The multi-hyphenated star was outfitted in a cream-colored suit crafted of a thick tweed comprised of an oversized blazer with structural shoulders, pocket detailing and button closures. The blazer was worn overtop a crisp white button-down shirt that was tucked into high-waisted pleated tweed trousers, also in a baggy style.

Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme menswear spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

On the accessories front, Moore sported a tiny black and gray tweed Dior saddle bag hooked to one of her belt loops along with a silver brooch encrusted with light blue gemstones, gold chain earrings, a chain necklace and striking aviator sunglasses.

On her feet, Moore wore a pair of classic jet black patent leather pointed-toe pumps. The neutral footwear featured knife-like pointed toes with high-shine leather uppers and a sturdy walkable construction all sat atop 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that offered the actress a conservative boost in height.

A closer look at Demi Moore’s shoes. WireImage

Pointed pumps, in an ample amount of styles and shades, are a go-to style for Moore, making appearances in a plethora of her eye-catching looks over the years. The shoe style is beloved by many celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Tia Mowry, Paris Hilton, Jill Biden, Ashley Graham, Kerry Washington and Jamie Lee Curtis among others.

When it comes to shoes, Moore opts for sleek and versatile pairs on the red carpet. The MTV Movie Award-winning actress‘ go-to styles are pointed and peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals, often hailing from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo.

When off-duty, Moore can be seen in Nike, New Balance and Converse sneakers. The actress has recently become a larger fashion fixture, appearing on runways and in front rows for Dior, Fendi and Versace. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Andie Swim, Ann Taylor and more brands over the years.

Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme menswear spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris. Getty Images for Dior Homme

