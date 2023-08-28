Demi Moore Goes All White in Casual Style With Teva Sandals

×
demi moore, la, white tee, white jeans, white teva sandals, fendi bag
Anne Hathaway at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Cher at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Dua Lipa at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Demi Moore wore an all-white look while out and about.

The “Ghost” actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday. For her outing, she wore white Teva sandals. Her Midform Universal sandal featured straps across the ankle and the other over the toes, and another connecting the two. The shoes, made of a recycled fabric, were complete with an elevated 1-inch platform base made of rubber.

demi moore, la, white tee, white jeans, white teva sandals, fendi bag
Moore in Los Angeles on August 27, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Moore kept the monochromatic look going with her outfit. She wore a classic white T-shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans. She wore her white jeans with the ankles cuffed, giving the ensemble and even more summery feel. Moore added a tan rattan crossbody bag from Fendi as well as a smartwatch and a ring to her look for accessories. She also wore sunglasses with black frames on her walk.

demi moore, la, white tee, white jeans, white teva sandals, fendi bag
A closer look at Moore’s sandals.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it comes to her formal shoe style, Moore opts for sleek and versatile pairs on the red carpet. The MTV Movie Award-winning actress‘ go-to styles are pointed and peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals, often hailing from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Moore can be seen in Nike, New Balance and Converse sneakers. The actress has recently become a larger fashion fixture, appearing on runways and in front rows for Dior, Fendi and Versace. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Andie Swim, Ann Taylor and more brands over the years.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

