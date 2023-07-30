Demi Moore Laces into Chloé’s Mesh Nama Sneakers at Kate Beckinsale’s 50th Birthday

×
Demi Moore, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willia, Fendi, bag, Chloe, sneakers
View Gallery
45 Images
Demi Moore shared a special night out with her daughters in chicly nonchalant style to celebrate friend Kate Beckinsale.

During Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party at Limitless in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Moore arrived with her daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis. For the occasion, Moore was smoothly dressed in a white knit tank top and matching maxi skirt, complete with a coordinating cardigan draped over her shoulders. The Golden Globe-winning actress completed her outfit with a small white leather Fendi Peekaboo handbag, as well as two delicate gold necklaces and a string of white beads wrapped around her white-banded Apple Watch.

Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Demi Moore
L-R): Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Demi Moore attend Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party at Limitless in Los Angeles on July 29, 2023.Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Meanwhile, Scout complemented her mother in a wrapped white cutout top with blue jeans and light blue Mary Jane heels, while Tallulah popped in an embellished red bolero jacket, matching red bandeau and trousers with metallic pink block-heeled pumps.

When it came to footwear, Moore comfortably laced into a set of Chloé sneakers to finish her outfit. Her $795 Nama style featured thick white rigged soles with stitch-detailed beige, cream, tan and dark purple fabric uppers overlaid with white mesh. The lace-up set was complete with golden-orange rubber lining and shark-style pointed outsoles, bringing Moore’s outfit a practical base with a pop of tonal color. Moore’s pair was also sustainably made, as it was created with 40% recycled materials — including recycled microsuede, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber powder and polyester made from plastic bottles.

Chloé's Nama sneakers
Chloé’s Nama sneakers.Courtesy of Chloé
Demi Moore, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis

Where shoes are concerned, Moore opts for sleek and versatile pairs on the red carpet. The MTV Movie Award-winning actress‘ go-to styles are pointed and peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals, often hailing from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Moore can be seen in Nike, New Balance and Converse sneakers. The actress has recently become a larger fashion fixture, appearing on runways and in front rows for Dior, Fendi and Versace. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Andie Swim, Ann Taylor and more brands over the years.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 Collection
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 Collection
45 Images
