David Beckham Goes Western in Cowboy Boots While in Nashville With His Kids

David Beckham embraced western style while spending some time with his family on Monday in Nashville, Tenn. His wife and fashion designer Victoria posted to her Instagram with a montage of photos from the family trip, accompanied by the caption, “When In Nashville first stop…. Cowboy boots for @davidbeckham (not as easy as it looks)followed by BBQ lunch then vinyl shopping with @cruzbeckham x.”

The president of Inter Miami CF tried on a pair of brown cowboy boots. The Western shoes featured a pull tab on the top of the sleeve, just above an embroidered design. The bottom of the boots featured a sleek silhouette with a pointed toe and a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Beckham paired the shoes with a dark gray short-sleeve T-shirt and dark blue jeans which were fastened by a light brown leather belt with a woven design and a silver buckle. The former soccer player accessorized with a gold ring and a linked watch. He completed the look with a black baseball hat, which he replaced with a light gray cowboy hat later in the day.

Beckham and his family were in town for the final match of the 2023 Leagues Cup. He laced into a pair of black leather brogues to celebrate his soccer team’s victory against Nashville SC. This win comes just a month after Beckham welcomed soccer legend Lionel Messi onto the team. Since the unveiling, the soccer team’s matches have become star-studded affairs with guests like Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon cheering from the stands.

The soccer player tends to gravitate towards sharp and classic pairs of footwear. He often wears lace-up dress shoes or Chelsea boots in dark neutral tones for formal occasions. When off-duty, Beckham can be spotted in sleek sneakers from brands like Adidas, Vans and Dior.