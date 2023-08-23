×
Read Next: The Adidas x Korn Campus 00s Gets an Official Release Date
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

David Beckham Goes Western in Cowboy Boots While in Nashville With His Kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF looks on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
David Beckham Shoes Style
David Beckham Shoes Style
David Beckham Shoes Style
David Beckham Shoes Style
View Gallery
View Gallery12 Images
Share

David Beckham embraced western style while spending some time with his family on Monday in Nashville, Tenn. His wife and fashion designer Victoria posted to her Instagram with a montage of photos from the family trip, accompanied by the caption, “When In Nashville first stop…. Cowboy boots for @davidbeckham  (not as easy as it looks)followed by BBQ lunch then vinyl shopping with @cruzbeckham x.”

The president of Inter Miami CF tried on a pair of brown cowboy boots. The Western shoes featured a pull tab on the top of the sleeve, just above an embroidered design. The bottom of the boots featured a sleek silhouette with a pointed toe and a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Beckham paired the shoes with a dark gray short-sleeve T-shirt and dark blue jeans which were fastened by a light brown leather belt with a woven design and a silver buckle. The former soccer player accessorized with a gold ring and a linked watch. He completed the look with a black baseball hat, which he replaced with a light gray cowboy hat later in the day.

Beckham and his family were in town for the final match of the 2023 Leagues Cup. He laced into a pair of black leather brogues to celebrate his soccer team’s victory against Nashville SC. This win comes just a month after Beckham welcomed soccer legend Lionel Messi onto the team. Since the unveiling, the soccer team’s matches have become star-studded affairs with guests like Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon cheering from the stands. 

The soccer player tends to gravitate towards sharp and classic pairs of footwear. He often wears lace-up dress shoes or Chelsea boots in dark neutral tones for formal occasions. When off-duty, Beckham can be spotted in sleek sneakers from brands like Adidas, Vans and Dior.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. 25 Feb 2020 Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA618351_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Wedding’s Celebrity Guests
View Gallery19 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

David Beckham Goes Western in Cowboy Boots While in Nashville
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad