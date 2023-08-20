David Beckham Laces into Brogues at 2023 Leagues Cup’s Final Match

David Beckham was dapperly dressed for the final match of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Beckham was seen on the field while celebrating Inter Miami CF’s — which he co-owns — victory against Nashville SC with his family, including wife Victoria Beckham and children Harper and Cruz Beckham. For the occasion, Beckham wore a sharp set of black leather brogues, complete with almond-toed paneled uppers.

Victoria Beckham hugs David Beckham after Inter Miami CF wins the Leagues Cup final football match at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 19, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The classic men’s dress shoe was elevated with its traditional top-stitching and short heels, providing Beckham with a subtle height boost on the field. However, it also notably brought a sharp finish to the star’s outfit: a deep blue suit with a sharply lapeled blazer, layered atop a light blue dress shirt for a complementary finish.

Beckham’s footwear is a menswear staple, favored for its clean silhouette and versatility. Often seen during formal occasions, the lace-up style features paneled uppers crafted from leather or suede — the most popular often cast in monochrome black or brown tones. Pairs similar to Beckham’s are released year-round, as seen in new collections from labels including Allen Edmonds, Kenneth Cole and Taft.

A closer look at Beckham’s brogues. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Off the field, Beckham also shared a sweet group hug with his family in the stands following Inter Miami CF’s win.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Cruz Beckham celebrate Inter Miami’s win at the Leagues Cup final football match at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 19, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Beckham’s shoe style is sharp and classic. The soccer star often wears lace-up leather brogues in brown and black tones while on the red carpet or during formal occasions, as well as lace-up and Chelsea boots in similar hues. When off-duty, he’s also been spotted in white and neutral-toned sneakers from labels including Adidas, Vans and Dior.

