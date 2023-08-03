David Beckham Suits Up in Timeless Leather Shoes to Cheer on Inter Miami With Victoria Beckham

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
David Beckham suited up to support his team, Inter Miami, in a match against the Orlando City SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday night during the Leagues Cup 2023. The co-owner and president of the Miami club looked dapper in a custom navy suit emblazoned with Inter Miami’s crest featuring the team’s “M” icon.
Beckham styled the sleek suit with a light pink collared shirt, black leather dress shoes and a smart-looking timepiece. The British former soccer star’s lace-up shoes appeared to be made of smooth premium leather.
In March, Beckham shared a moody shot of himself modeling the same club suit from Brooks Brothers on Instagram. He styled the look with a tie as seen below for another match last month.
Joined by his family, Victoria Beckham was seen wearing a chic black tank top with belted white pants and black platform shoes. Meanwhile, his 12-year-old daughter Harper paired a black striped club tee with a white miniskirt.
Taking to Instagram after the match — which saw Inter Miami defeat Orlando City 3-1 — Beckham shared a carousel of photos from the night. “Another great night in Miami with La Familia family and friends showing the Miami Love @intermiamicf,” he captioned the post.
The post sees him posing with famous pals like former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, Grammy-winning artist Marc Anthony and rapper Rick Ross.
Inter Miami CF is slated to face off against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 this coming Sunday on Aug. 6.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.