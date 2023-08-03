×
David Beckham Suits Up in Timeless Leather Shoes to Cheer on Inter Miami With Victoria Beckham

Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham and his wife, English fashion designer Victoria Beckham look on ahead of the round of 32 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
David Beckham suited up to support his team, Inter Miami, in a match against the Orlando City SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday night during the Leagues Cup 2023. The co-owner and president of the Miami club looked dapper in a custom navy suit emblazoned with Inter Miami’s crest featuring the team’s “M” icon.

jordi alba, inter miami cf match, david beckham navy suit, david beckham inter miami cf, oxford shoes, black men's shoes, david beckham style
David Beckham hits the pitch alongside Jordi Alba as he’s introduced prior to the match on August 2, 2023.Getty Images

Beckham styled the sleek suit with a light pink collared shirt, black leather dress shoes and a smart-looking timepiece. The British former soccer star’s lace-up shoes appeared to be made of smooth premium leather.

david beckham dress shoes, black dress shoes, inter miami cf match
David Beckham wears black leather shoes at the Inter Miami CF match against Orlando City SC on August 2, 2023.Getty Images

In March, Beckham shared a moody shot of himself modeling the same club suit from Brooks Brothers on Instagram. He styled the look with a tie as seen below for another match last month.

Joined by his family, Victoria Beckham was seen wearing a chic black tank top with belted white pants and black platform shoes. Meanwhile, his 12-year-old daughter Harper paired a black striped club tee with a white miniskirt.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and his wife Victoria Beckham celebrate after a goal in the second half during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham celebrate a goal during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF. Getty Images

Taking to Instagram after the match — which saw Inter Miami defeat Orlando City 3-1 — Beckham shared a carousel of photos from the night. “Another great night in Miami with La Familia family and friends showing the Miami Love @intermiamicf,” he captioned the post.

The post sees him posing with famous pals like former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, Grammy-winning artist Marc Anthony and rapper Rick Ross.

Inter Miami CF is slated to face off against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 this coming Sunday on Aug. 6.

